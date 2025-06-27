SA has come out tops on the Jeune Afrique Media Group's list of the continent's best-performing countries, outpacing Egypt and Morocco. Governance, innovation and influence were used to establish the rankings. Business Day TV spoke to Kanika Saigal, business editor at The Africa Report, for more detail.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: SA secures top spot on Africa’s best-performing countries list
Business Day TV speaks to Kanika Saigal, business editor at The Africa Report
SA has come out tops on the Jeune Afrique Media Group's list of the continent's best-performing countries, outpacing Egypt and Morocco. Governance, innovation and influence were used to establish the rankings. Business Day TV spoke to Kanika Saigal, business editor at The Africa Report, for more detail.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.