WATCH: SA secures top spot on Africa’s best-performing countries list

Business Day TV speaks to Kanika Saigal, business editor at The Africa Report

27 June 2025 - 15:54
by Business Day TV
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LISA HNATOWICZ
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LISA HNATOWICZ

SA has come out tops on the Jeune Afrique Media Group's list of the continent's best-performing countries, outpacing Egypt and Morocco. Governance, innovation and influence were used to establish the rankings. Business Day TV spoke to Kanika Saigal, business editor at The Africa Report, for more detail.

