No known intel that Iran moved uranium, says US defence chief

Hegseth’s comments came at a briefing where he accused the media of downplaying the success of US strikes

26 June 2025 - 16:59
by Idrees Ali, Phil Stewart and Susan Heavey
US defence secretary Pete Hegseth, left, speaks to British counterpart John Healy, right, in Brussels, Belgium, June 5 2025. Picture: OMAR HAVANA/GETTY IMAGES
US defence secretary Pete Hegseth, left, speaks to British counterpart John Healy, right, in Brussels, Belgium, June 5 2025. Picture: OMAR HAVANA/GETTY IMAGES

Washington — US defence secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday said he was unaware of any intelligence suggesting Iran had moved any of its highly enriched uranium to shield it from US strikes on Iran’s nuclear programme over the weekend.

“I’m not aware of any intelligence that I’ve reviewed that says things were not where they were supposed to be, moved or otherwise,” Hegseth said.

After the strikes, several experts also cautioned that Iran was likely to have moved a stockpile of near weapons-grade highly enriched uranium out of Fordow before the strike early Sunday morning and could be hiding it and other nuclear components in locations unknown to Israel, the US and UN nuclear inspectors.

They noted satellite imagery from Maxar Technologies showing “unusual activity” at Fordow on Thursday and Friday, with a long line of vehicles waiting outside an entrance to the facility.

A senior Iranian source told Reuters on Sunday most of the near weapons-grade 60% highly enriched uranium had been moved to an undisclosed location before the US attack.

Hegseth’s comments denying those claims came at a news briefing where he accused the media of downplaying the success of US strikes on Iran’s nuclear programme following a leaked, preliminary assessment from the Defence Intelligence Agency suggesting they may have only set back Iran by months.

Hegseth said the assessment was low confidence, and, citing comments from CIA director John Ratcliffe, said it had been overtaken by intelligence showing Iran’s nuclear programme was severely damaged by recent US strikes, and that it would take years to rebuild.

Reuters

Trump defends Iran bombing amid doubt over extent of damage

Iran hints at reforms even as it executes three people who the judiciary says collaborated with Mossad
1 day ago

Israel-Iran ceasefire takes hold under pressure from Trump

Israel’s military chief says it is refocusing on the Gaza war, while Iran’s president hails ‘great victory’
2 days ago

LUNGILE MASHELE: The unwritten story of profiteering and warmongering

A reflection on recent chaotic events and the shadows they cast
15 hours ago

YACOOB ABBA OMAR: What’s next in the murky world of geopolitics and Asia?

The pursuit of peace in the world should be the concern of all of us
15 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Leashing the dogs of war in the Middle East

The intentions of Donald Trump with the US attacks on Iran remain as clear as mud
2 days ago

Iran warns ‘gambler’ Trump: We will end this war

Iran says the US bombing attack on its nuclear facilities widens its scope for military response
3 days ago
World / Africa
World
World / Africa
World
