In first appearance since ceasefire, Iran’s supreme leader threatens another attack

Khamenei dismisses US achievements in nuclear site attacks and vows retaliation against US bases if attacked

26 June 2025 - 17:11
by Jana Choukeir and Nayera Abdallah
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks in a televised message after the ceasefire between Iran and Israel. Picture: OFFICE OF THE IRANIAN SUPREME LEADER
Dubai — Iran would respond to any future US attack by striking American military bases in the Middle East, supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Thursday, in his first televised remarks since a ceasefire was reached between Iran and Israel.

Khamenei, 86, said victory after 12 days of war, culminated in an Iranian attack on the largest US base in the region, located in Qatar, after Washington joined the Israeli strikes.

“The Islamic Republic slapped America in the face. It attacked one of the important American bases in the region,” Khamenei said.

As in his last speech, released more than a week ago during the Israeli bombardment, he spoke from an undisclosed indoor location in front of a brown curtain, between an Iranian flag and a portrait of his predecessor, Ruhollah Khomeini.

Surrender

In his pre-recorded remarks, aired on state television, Khamenei promised that Iran would not surrender despite US President Donald Trump’s calls.

“The US President Trump unveiled the truth and made it clear that Americans won’t be satisfied with anything less than surrender... such an event will never happen,” Khamenei said.

“The fact that the Islamic Republic has access to important American centres in the region and can take action against them whenever it deems necessary is not a small incident, it is a major incident, and this incident can be repeated in the future if an attack is made,” he added.

Trump said “sure” on Wednesday when asked if the US would strike again if Iran rebuilt its nuclear enrichment programme.

Tehran has for decades denied accusations by Western leaders that it is seeking nuclear arms.

Ceasefire

Khamenei said the US “gained no achievement” after it attacked Iranian nuclear sites, but that it entered the war to “save” Israel after Tehran’s missiles broke through Israel’s multi-layered defence system.

“The US directly entered the war as it felt that if it did not get involved, the Zionist regime (Israel) would be fully destroyed. It entered the war to save it,” he said.

“The US attacked our nuclear facilities, but couldn’t do any important deed... The US president did abnormal showmanship and needed to do so,” he added.

Trump said over the weekend that the US deployment of 30,000-pound bombs had “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear programme. However, this appeared to be contradicted by an initial assessment from one of his administration's intelligence agencies, according to three people familiar with the matter.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also declared “a historic victory” on Tuesday, after the fragile ceasefire took effect, saying Israel had achieved its goal of removing Tehran’s nuclear and ballistic missile threat.

Shortly after Khamenei’s speech, Netanyahu posted a message with a picture of himself and Trump holding hands with the message: “We will continue to work together to defeat our common enemies.” 

No known intel that Iran moved uranium, says US defence chief

Hegseth’s comments came at a briefing where he accused the media of downplaying the success of US strikes
World
3 hours ago

Trump defends Iran bombing amid doubt over extent of damage

Iran hints at reforms even as it executes three people who the judiciary says collaborated with Mossad
World
1 day ago

Israel-Iran ceasefire takes hold under pressure from Trump

Israel’s military chief says it is refocusing on the Gaza war, while Iran’s president hails ‘great victory’
World
2 days ago

Oil rises after decrease in US crude stocks

Traders remain cautious about the Iran-Israel ceasefire and stability in the Middle East
Markets
12 hours ago
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.