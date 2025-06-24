World

Novo Nordisk takes on rival in India with launch of weight-loss drug

Danish drugmaker’s Wegovy is in competition with Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro

24 June 2025 - 15:33
by Rishika Sadam and Kashish Tandon
Picture: REUTERS/TON LITTLE
Hyderbad — Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk launched its blockbuster weight-loss drug Wegovy in the world's most populous nation, in a move that will challenge rival Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro, which hit Indian markets in March.

Wegovy, a once-a-week injection, will be in pharmacies by the end of the month, Novo said, as the drug looked poised to erode some of Lilly’s market share. Mounjaro’s sales jumped 60% between April and May, industry experts said.

“One in three patients achieve 20% weight loss (with higher dose of Wegovy),” Novo Nordisk India MD Vikrant Shrotriya said on Tuesday, adding the company had conducted late stage trials of injectable semaglutide on 3,500 people in India.

Wegovy, the brand name for semaglutide, helped people lose on average 15% of their body weight, compared with nearly 23% achieved by Mounjaro, combined with a healthy diet and exercise.

The market potential in India, a country of more than 1.4-billion people, is significant, with obesity and diabetes rates steadily climbing.

Wegovy is available in 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, 1 mg, 1.7 mg and 2.4 mg doses. The first three will be priced at 4,336 rupees ($50.71), the company said, with the monthly cost being 17,345 rupees, in similar range to Lilly’s Mounjaro.

Wegovy’s 1.7 mg dose will be priced at 24,280 rupees and 2.4 mg at 26,015 rupees, he said.

Mounjaro, a once-weekly injection, is priced at 3,500 rupees for a 2.5 mg vial and 4,375 Indian rupees for a 5 mg vial, its lowest doses, the company said in March. Its highest dose is 15 mg.

About 24% of women and nearly 23% of men aged 15 to 49 were either overweight or obese, a government survey conducted in 2019-21 showed, up from 20.6% of women and 19% of men in 2015-16, according to data from a government survey.

Novo will face competition also from India’s generic drugmakers who are racing to produce cheaper copies of Wegovy to grab a share of the global obesity drug market, estimated to be worth $150bn by the early 2030s.

Semaglutide will go off patent in India in 2026.

Novo’s launch in India comes a month after then-CEO Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen was ousted over concerns the company was losing its first-mover advantage in the highly competitive market. Novo is yet to name a replacement.

Reuters

Weight-loss company Noom shrinks doses to stay ahead of FDA crackdown

The US drugs regulator is clamping down on mass production of copies of the popular Wegovy and others
Companies
1 month ago

WHO members, minus US, cheer global pandemic accord

New pact aims to ensure drugs, therapeutics and vaccines are globally accessible when next pandemic hits
World
1 month ago

It may be time to dose up on Adcock Ingram

The market has been wary of the pharma company, perhaps due to its lack of a rand hedging ability. But the group has some rosy prospects
Features
1 month ago

Clicks is not such a pricey pill to swallow

Students of p:e history might want to self-medicate their portfolios with a healthy supplement of the pharma retailer
Money & Investing
1 month ago
