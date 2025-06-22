World news briefs: Taiwan stands up to China

Soldiers heading through the forest to the 122 mm howitzer 2A18 as Ukrainian forces with the 117th territorial defense brigade operate an artillery position on June 19, 2025 in the Sumy region of Ukraine. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/NIKOLETTA STOYANOVA
Kyiv — About 10,000 Russian soldiers are fighting in Russia’s Kursk region, about 90km2 of which is controlled by Ukraine, Ukraine’s top military commander said.
“We control about 90km2 of territory in the Hlushkov district of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, and these are our pre-emptive actions in response to a possible enemy attack,” Oleksandr Syrskyi said without elaborating, in remarks released by his office for publication on Sunday. Reuters
Taiwan president stands up to pressure from China
Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te. Picture: REUTERS/ANN WANG
Taipei — Taiwan is “of course” a country and China lacks both the historical evidence and legal proof to back up its sovereignty claims, President Lai Ching-te said on Sunday in a strong rebuke to Beijing and its stepped up political and military pressure.
China says democratically governed Taiwan is “sacred” Chinese territory that has belonged to the country since ancient times, and that the island is one of its provinces with no right to be called a state.
Lai and his government strongly reject that view, and have offered talks with China multiple times but have been rejected. China calls Lai a “separatist”. Reuters
Israeli military recovers bodies of two hostages
Israeli soldiers enter a building at the site of an Iranian airstrike on June 22 2025 in the Ramat Aviv neighborhood Tel Aviv, Israel. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/DIMA VAZINOVICH
Cairo — The Israeli military recovered the bodies of two Israeli hostages and a soldier from the Gaza Strip in an operation on Saturday, it said in a statement.
The latest recovery brings the number of hostages’ bodies retrieved by Israel so far this month to eight. Reuters
Apollo Global to help fund UK nuclear project
A nuclear power plant. Picture: VALENTYN OGIRENKO/REUTERS
Bengaluru — Apollo Global will provide £4.5bn in financing to support Britain’s long-delayed Hinkley Point nuclear project, the US private capital group said on Friday.
The nuclear project will be funded by proceeds from Apollo-managed affiliates, funds and strategic accounts' agreement to invest up to the same amount in fixed-rate callable notes issued by French power giant EDF.
The investment was first reported by the Financial Times earlier in the day. Reuters
Heineken suspends operations in eastern DRC
Crates of beer move along the conveyor belt at the Heineken brewery in Zoeterwoude, Netherlands. File photo: REUTERS/PIROSCHKA VANE DE WOUW
Kinshasa — Heineken has lost operational control and withdrawn its staff from its facilities in conflict-affected areas of eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dutch brewer said on Friday.
The beverages giant said in March that its operations in three eastern cities would remain suspended until it was safe to reopen, after some of its breweries were hit and its depots raided during fighting between the army and rebels.
But on Friday, the beer maker said the situation had deteriorated further, and that armed personnel had taken control of its facilities in Bukavu and Goma — eastern DRC’s two biggest cities, now under rebel control — and nearby areas. Reuters
UK tycoon’s superyacht lifted to the surface
The wreckage of "Bayesian" yacht, owned by late British tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch who died when the yacht sank off the coast of Porticello, is recovered by floating crane ships near Palermo, Sicily, Italy, on June 21 2025. Picture: REUTERS/IGOR PETYX
Porticello — Salvage experts lifted Mike Lynch’s sunken superyacht to the surface and began pumping seawater out of it on Saturday, 10 months after it sank off the coast of Sicily, killing the British tech tycoon, his teenage daughter and five others.
Work resumed at first light, with one of the most powerful maritime cranes in Europe having been used to haul the 56m Bayesian from beneath the waves.
The upper decks appeared badly damaged while the blue hull was encrusted with mud.
The Bayesian was moored off the small port of Porticello, near Palermo, in August last year when it sank during a sudden storm. The yacht was vulnerable to violent winds and was probably knocked over by gusts of more than 117km per hour, an interim British report said last month. Reuters
Watchdog warns Air India over repeated violations
Picture: 123RF
NEW DELHI — India’s aviation watchdog has issued a warning to Air India for “repeated and serious violations” related to pilot duty scheduling and oversight, according to government directives reviewed by Reuters on Saturday.
The directorate-general of Civil Aviation directed Air India to remove three company executives from crew scheduling roles — a divisional vice-president, a chief manager of crew scheduling and one planning executive — for lapses linked to flights from Bengaluru to London on May 16 and May 17 that exceeded the stipulated pilot flight time limit of 10 hours.
The June 20 order cited “systemic failures in scheduling protocol and oversights” and criticised the lack of strict disciplinary measures against responsible officials.
The latest action by the aviation authority against the airline is unrelated to this month’s crash of an Air India Boeing 787-8 plane that killed all but one of the 242 people on-board but signals heightened scrutiny of the airline. Reuters
Ukraine 'controls some of Russia's Kursk region', and Israeli military recovers bodies of two hostages
