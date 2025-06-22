World on edge after Iran bombing

Satellite image shows a close up view of destroyed buildings at Isfahan nuclear technology site after it was hit by US strikes, in Isfahan, Iran, June 22 2025. Picture: MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES/REUTERS
Istanbul/Washington/Jerusalem — The world braced on Sunday for Iran’s response after the US attacked key Iranian nuclear sites, joining Israel in the biggest Western military action against the Islamic Republic since its 1979 revolution.
With the damage visible from space after 13,600kg US bunker-buster bombs crashed into the mountain above Iran’s Fordow nuclear site, Tehran vowed to defend itself at all costs.
It fired another volley of missiles at Israel that wounded scores of people and flattened buildings in Tel Aviv. The US state department ordered employees’ family members to leave Lebanon and advised citizens elsewhere in the region to keep a low profile or restrict travel.
An advisory from the US department of homeland security warned of a “heightened threat environment in the US”. Law enforcement in major US cities stepped up patrols and deployed additional resources to religious, cultural and diplomatic sites.
Tehran has so far not followed through on its threats of retaliation against the US — either by targeting US bases or trying to choke off global oil supplies — but that may not hold.
A combination picture shows satellite images over Fordow underground complex, before and after the US struck the underground nuclear facility, near Qom, Iran, June 20, left, and June 22 2025. Picture: MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES/REUTERS
Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said in Istanbul that his country would consider all possible responses. There would be no return to diplomacy until it had retaliated, he said.
“The US showed they have no respect for international law. They only understand the language of threat and force,” he said.
Ali Shamkhani, an adviser to Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said on X that the initiative was “now with the side that plays smart, avoids blind strikes. Surprises will continue!”
US President Donald Trump, in a televised address, called the strikes “a spectacular military success” and boasted that Iran’s key nuclear enrichment facilities had been “completely and totally obliterated”.
But his own officials gave more nuanced assessments and — with the exception of satellite photographs appearing to show craters on the mountain above Iran’s subterranean plant at Fordow — there has been no public accounting of the damage.
Entrances to tunnels used to store part of Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile at the sprawling Isfahan nuclear complex were hit in US military strikes overnight, the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement on Sunday.
“We have established that entrances to underground tunnels at the site were impacted,” the IAEA said. Officials have previously said much of Iran's most highly enriched uranium was stored underground at Isfahan.
Trump called on Iran to forgo any retaliation, saying the government “must now make peace. If they do not, future attacks would be far greater and a lot easier,” he said.
US vice-president JD Vance said Washington was not at war with Iran but with its nuclear programme, adding this had been pushed back by a very long time due to the US intervention.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday Israel was very close to completing its goal of removing the dual threats of Iran’s ballistic missiles and nuclear programme.
He promised not to let Israel be dragged into a war of attrition but also said he would not end the Iran campaign prematurely. “We won’t pursue our actions beyond what is needed to achieve them, but we also won’t finish too soon. When the objectives are achieved, then the operation is complete and the fighting will stop,” he told reporters.
“I have no doubt that this is a regime that wants to wipe us out, and that’s why we embarked on this operation to eliminate the two concrete threats to our existence: the nuclear threat, the ballistic missile threat. We are moving step by step towards achieving these goals. We are very, very close to completing them,” he said.
He said Iran’s Fordow nuclear site had been very badly damaged by US bunker-buster bombs overnight but the extent of damage remained to be seen.
A senior Iranian source told Reuters that most of the highly enriched uranium at Fordow had been moved elsewhere before the attack. Reuters could not immediately corroborate the claim.
Strait of Hormuz
In a step towards what is widely seen as Iran’s most effective threat to hurt the West, its parliament approved a move to close the Strait of Hormuz. Nearly a quarter of global oil shipments pass through the narrow waters that Iran shares with Oman and the United Arab Emirates.
Iran’s Press TV said closing the strait would require approval from the Supreme National Security Council, a body led by an appointee of Khamenei.
Attempting to choke off Gulf oil by closing the strait could send global oil prices skyrocketing, derail the world economy and invite almost certain conflict with the US Navy’s huge Fifth Fleet, based in the Gulf and tasked with keeping the strait open.
Security experts have long warned a weakened Iran could also find other unconventional ways to strike back, such as bombings or cyberattacks.
US secretary of state Marco Rubio, in an interview on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo, warned Iran against retaliation for the US strikes, saying such action would be “the worst mistake they’ve ever made”.
Rubio separately told CBS’s Face the Nation talk show that the US has “other targets we can hit, but we achieved our objective”.
“There are no planned military operations right now against Iran,” he later added, “unless they mess around”.
The UN Security Council was due to meet later on Sunday, diplomats said, at the request of Iran, which urged the 15-member body “to address this blatant and unlawful act of (US) aggression, to condemn it in the strongest possible terms.”
Israeli officials, who began the hostilities with a surprise attack on Iran on June 13, have increasingly spoken of their ambition to topple the hardline Shiite Muslim clerical establishment that has ruled Iran since 1979.
US officials, many of whom witnessed Republican President George W Bush’s popularity collapse after his disastrous intervention in Iraq in 2003, have stressed that they were not working to overthrow Iran’s government.
“This mission was not and has not been about regime change,” defence secretary Pete Hegseth told reporters at the Pentagon. “The president authorised a precision operation to neutralise the threats to our national interests posed by the Iranian nuclear programme.”
Senator Lindsey Graham, a staunch Trump ally, said on NBC’s Meet the Press with Kristen Welker programme that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had told him his country would no longer endure being under missile attack.
“They’re not going to live under threat from Iran any more,” Graham said. “Israel’s made a decision. This regime is going to change in one of two ways: they’re going to change their behaviour, which I doubt, the regime itself, or the people are going to replace the regime.”
Iranians contacted by Reuters described their fear at the prospect of an enlarged war involving the US.
“Our future is dark. We have nowhere to go — it’s like living in a horror movie,” Bita, 36, a teacher from the central city of Kashan, said before the phone line was cut.
Much of Tehran, a capital city of 10-million people, has emptied out, with residents fleeing to the countryside to escape Israeli bombardment.
Iranian authorities say more than 400 people have been killed since Israel’s attacks began, mostly civilians. Israel’s bombardment has scythed through much of Iran’s military leadership with strikes targeted at bases and residential buildings where senior figures slept.
Iran has been launching missiles back at Israel, killing at least 24 people over the past nine days, the first time its projectiles have penetrated Israel’s defences in large numbers. The elite Revolutionary Guards said they had fired 40 missiles at Israel in the latest volley overnight.
Air raid sirens sounded across most of Israel on Sunday, sending millions of people to safe rooms.
Trump had veered between offering to end the war with diplomacy or to join it, at one point musing publicly about killing Iran’s supreme leader. His decision ultimately to join the fight is the biggest foreign policy gamble of his career.
SA calls for UN mediation to end US-Israel attacks on Iran
Global carriers bypass Middle East but US airlines at greater risk
