Suicide bomber kills 20 in Damascus church

Civil defence members inspect the damage after a blast rocked the Mar Elias Church in Damascus, Syria, June 22 2025. Picture: WHITE HELMETS/REUTERS
At least 20 people were killed and dozens injured when a suicide bomber blew himself up at the Mar Elias Church in the Dweila neighbourhood of Syria’s capital, Damascus, on Sunday, health authorities and security sources said.
It was the first suicide bombing in Damascus since Bashar al-Assad was toppled by an Islamist-led rebel insurgency in December.
Syria’s interior ministry said the suicide bomber was a member of Islamic State. He entered the church, opened fire and detonated his explosive vest, a ministry statement added.
A security source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said two men were involved in the attack, including the one who blew himself up.
Islamic State has been behind several attempted attacks on churches in Syria since Assad’s fall, but this was the first to succeed, another security source said.
People on the scene of the blast at the Mar Elias Church in Damascus, Syria, June 22 2025. Picture: ALI HAJ SULEIMAN/GETTY IMAGES
Syria’s state news agency cited the health ministry as saying that 52 people were also injured in the blast.
A live stream from the site by Syria’s civil defence, the White Helmets, showed scenes of destruction from inside the church, including a bloodied floor and shattered pews and masonry.
Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, who led the offensive against Assad before taking over in January for a transitional phase, has repeatedly said he will protect minorities.
“We unequivocally condemn the abhorrent terrorist suicide bombing at the Mar Elias Greek Orthodox Church in Damascus, Syria,” the Greek foreign ministry said.
“We demand that the Syrian transitional authorities take immediate action to hold those involved accountable and implement measures to guarantee the safety of Christian communities and all religious groups, allowing them to live without fear.”
Islamic State had previously targeted religious minorities, including a major attack on Shia pilgrims in Sayeda Zainab in 2016 — one of the most notorious bombings during Assad’s rule.
The latest assault underscores the group’s continued ability to exploit security gaps despite the collapse of its territorial control and years of counterterrorism efforts.
Suicide bomber kills 20 in Damascus church
A total 52 people were injured in the blast, Syria’s state news agency cites health ministry as saying
At least 20 people were killed and dozens injured when a suicide bomber blew himself up at the Mar Elias Church in the Dweila neighbourhood of Syria’s capital, Damascus, on Sunday, health authorities and security sources said.
It was the first suicide bombing in Damascus since Bashar al-Assad was toppled by an Islamist-led rebel insurgency in December.
Syria’s interior ministry said the suicide bomber was a member of Islamic State. He entered the church, opened fire and detonated his explosive vest, a ministry statement added.
A security source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said two men were involved in the attack, including the one who blew himself up.
Islamic State has been behind several attempted attacks on churches in Syria since Assad’s fall, but this was the first to succeed, another security source said.
Syria’s state news agency cited the health ministry as saying that 52 people were also injured in the blast.
A live stream from the site by Syria’s civil defence, the White Helmets, showed scenes of destruction from inside the church, including a bloodied floor and shattered pews and masonry.
Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, who led the offensive against Assad before taking over in January for a transitional phase, has repeatedly said he will protect minorities.
“We unequivocally condemn the abhorrent terrorist suicide bombing at the Mar Elias Greek Orthodox Church in Damascus, Syria,” the Greek foreign ministry said.
“We demand that the Syrian transitional authorities take immediate action to hold those involved accountable and implement measures to guarantee the safety of Christian communities and all religious groups, allowing them to live without fear.”
Islamic State had previously targeted religious minorities, including a major attack on Shia pilgrims in Sayeda Zainab in 2016 — one of the most notorious bombings during Assad’s rule.
The latest assault underscores the group’s continued ability to exploit security gaps despite the collapse of its territorial control and years of counterterrorism efforts.
Reuters
Tehran reserves ‘all options’ to defend itself after nuclear sites ‘obliterated’
Global carriers bypass Middle East but US airlines at greater risk
Nato gives nod to Hague summit statement for 5% defence spending
Germany jails Syrian doctor for life in Assad torture trial
Pro-Palestinian group says it damaged planes at UK military base
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Tehran reserves ‘all options’ to defend itself after nuclear sites ‘obliterated’
Trump administration may add 25 more African countries to travel ban
Germany jails Syrian doctor for life in Assad torture trial
Aid group GHF blames Hamas for deadly ambush on bus in Gaza
Israel responds to air strikes from Syria
What will happen to Syria’s war debts after decades as a pariah?
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.