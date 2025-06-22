World

Suicide bomber kills 20 in Damascus church

A total 52 people were injured in the blast, Syria’s state news agency cites health ministry as saying

22 June 2025 - 21:04
by Agency Staff
Civil defence members inspect the damage after a blast rocked the Mar Elias Church in Damascus, Syria, June 22 2025. Picture: WHITE HELMETS/REUTERS
At least 20 people were killed and dozens injured when a suicide bomber blew himself up at the Mar Elias Church in the Dweila neighbourhood of Syria’s capital, Damascus, on Sunday, health authorities and security sources said.

It was the first suicide bombing in Damascus since Bashar al-Assad was toppled by an Islamist-led rebel insurgency in December.

Syria’s interior ministry said the suicide bomber was a member of Islamic State. He entered the church, opened fire and detonated his explosive vest, a ministry statement added.

A security source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said two men were involved in the attack, including the one who blew himself up.

Islamic State has been behind several attempted attacks on churches in Syria since Assad’s fall, but this was the first to succeed, another security source said.

People on the scene of the blast at the Mar Elias Church in Damascus, Syria, June 22 2025. Picture: ALI HAJ SULEIMAN/GETTY IMAGES
Syria’s state news agency cited the health ministry as saying that 52 people were also injured in the blast.

A live stream from the site by Syria’s civil defence, the White Helmets, showed scenes of destruction from inside the church, including a bloodied floor and shattered pews and masonry.

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, who led the offensive against Assad before taking over in January for a transitional phase, has repeatedly said he will protect minorities.

“We unequivocally condemn the abhorrent terrorist suicide bombing at the Mar Elias Greek Orthodox Church in Damascus, Syria,” the Greek foreign ministry said.

“We demand that the Syrian transitional authorities take immediate action to hold those involved accountable and implement measures to guarantee the safety of Christian communities and all religious groups, allowing them to live without fear.”

Islamic State had previously targeted religious minorities, including a major attack on Shia pilgrims in Sayeda Zainab in 2016 — one of the most notorious bombings during Assad’s rule.

The latest assault underscores the group’s continued ability to exploit security gaps despite the collapse of its territorial control and years of counterterrorism efforts.

Reuters

Tehran reserves ‘all options’ to defend itself after nuclear sites ‘obliterated’

Iranians say most nuclear materials at underground Fordow plant were moved elsewhere before US bombing
World
6 hours ago

Global carriers bypass Middle East but US airlines at greater risk

Singapore Airlines, British Airways and Air France cancel flights while Israel reopens its airspace for six hours on Sunday
World
2 hours ago

Nato gives nod to Hague summit statement for 5% defence spending

The statement will only become official when it is approved by leaders including US President Donald Trump on Wednesday
World
3 hours ago

Germany jails Syrian doctor for life in Assad torture trial

Syrian doctor faced charges of crimes against humanity and war crimes for deaths and torture at military hospital and detention centre in Homs
World
6 days ago

Pro-Palestinian group says it damaged planes at UK military base

Palestine Action is among groups that have targeted defence and other firms in the UK linked to Israel since the start of the conflict in Gaza
World
2 days ago
