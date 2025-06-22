World

Musk’s xAI ups yield on bonds, extends deadline after ‘lukewarm demand’

Investors are demanding more for xAI’s debt because the company and its bonds are not yet rated

22 June 2025 - 13:51
by Tatiana Bautzer and Matt Tracy
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A 3D-printed miniature model of Elon Musk and the xAI logo are seen in this illustration. Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC
A 3D-printed miniature model of Elon Musk and the xAI logo are seen in this illustration. Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

New York — Elon Musk’s xAi extended the deadline and increased the yield it is paying on a $5bn debt sale following lukewarm reception from investors, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

The deadline for investors to commit to buying into the deal, which includes bonds and loans, was extended from Tuesday to Friday, this person said, asking not to be named because the details of the deal were private.

xAI also upped the yield on the $3bn in bonds and a $1bn term loan from 12% to 12.5% yield, they said.

xAi sweetened the pot on a second term loan from 700 basis points to 725 basis points over the secured overnight financing rate, known as SOFR. The term loan B is set to be priced at a discount of 96 cents on the dollar, the person said. xAI and Morgan Stanley, which is leading the deal, didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Visibility

High-yield bonds paid an average yield to maturity of 7.6% as of Thursday, according to ICE BofA High Yield Index. Investors are demanding more for xAI’s debt because the company and its bonds are not yet rated, giving investors little visibility into the company’s finances and increasing the risk.

An increase in the yield offer could mean that investors had probably agreed to buy the debt only for a higher yield. The borrower also has lesser flexibility on pricing when investor demand is modest.

If the deal closes on Friday, Morgan Stanley will distribute the securities to investors on Monday, this person said. The xAI offering, which was reported on June 2 as Musk and US President Donald Trump traded barbs over social media, did not receive overwhelming interest from high-yield and leveraged loan investors, Reuters reported earlier this week.

One portfolio manager, who said he passed on the bonds, said a “good deal” will typically be oversubscribed by three to four times. xAI would up the yields if it didn’t attract enough investors, he added.

Unlike Musk’s debt deal when he acquired Twitter, Morgan Stanley did not guarantee how much it would sell or commit its own capital to the deal, in what is called a “best efforts” transaction, according to one person familiar with the terms.

xAi did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Morgan Stanley declined to comment. 

Reuters

 

AI start-up SandboxAQ creates new data to speed up drug discovery

New AI firm releases trove of data to help scientists predict whether a drug will bind to a target in the human body
Companies
4 days ago

Tensions rise in OpenAI-Microsoft partnership

Company considers accusing its major backer of anticompetitive behaviour
Companies
5 days ago

Disney, Universal sue AI image creator for copyright infringement

Hollywood studios claim Midjourney generates and distributes ‘innumerable’ illegal copies of their characters such as Shrek and the Minions
Companies
1 week ago

Apple opens AI technology to third-party developers

Tech giant unveils redesign of its operating systems centred on new ‘liquid glass’ software design
Companies
1 week ago

China’s Rednote releases open-source AI model

China’s approach contrasts with many US tech giants like OpenAI and Google, which have kept their most advanced models proprietary
Companies
1 week ago

AI, regulatory challenges hamper Apple as rivals advance

Smart glasses market sees Meta and Google leading
Companies
1 week ago

Musk’s xAI seeks $113bn valuation in share sale

xAI deal will allow employees to sell shares to investors and a larger investment round is expected
Companies
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Russian official: Trump has started a new war on ...
World / Europe
2.
Tehran residents to ‘pay price soon’ after Tel ...
World
3.
HIV infections rise in Africa as Donald Trump’s ...
World / Africa
4.
Pro-Palestinian group says it damaged planes at ...
World / Europe
5.
Tehran reserves ‘all options’ to defend itself ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

AI start-up SandboxAQ creates new data to speed up drug discovery

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Texas Instruments touts plan to build seven chip plants in US

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Tensions rise in OpenAI-Microsoft partnership

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Disney, Universal sue AI image creator for copyright infringement

Companies

Chime’s valuation hits $18.4bn as shares soar in Nasdaq debut

Companies / Financial Services

Apple opens AI technology to third-party developers

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.