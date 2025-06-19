World news briefs: Nato slashes summit to avoid Trump repeat

US President Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN
Bengaluru — Nato has cut back next week’s leaders’ summit to just one working session in a bid to avoid US President Donald Trump walking out early, as he did recently at a Group of Seven (G7) meeting, the Financial Times (FT) reported on Thursday.
Nato has scaled down its plans for the event — which was originally supposed to take place over three days — to just one two-and-a-half-hour working session, the FT reported. The decision was taken to ensure Trump did not get bored and leave early, the newspaper said, citing three officials briefed on the preparations. Reuters
Regulator warned Air India over safety rules
An Air India Airbus A320-200 aircraft takes off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, India. File photo: AIR INDIA-PRIVATISATION/ REUTERS/AMIT DAVE
New Delhi — India’s aviation regulator has warned Air India for breaching safety rules after three of its Airbus planes flew despite being overdue checks on emergency equipment, and for being slow to address the issue, government documents show.
The warning notices and an investigation report — both reviewed by Reuters — were not in any way related to last week’s crash of an Air India Boeing 787-8 plane that killed all but one of the 242 people aboard, and were sent days before that incident.
In the report, the directorate-general of civil aviation said spot checks in May on three Air India Airbus planes found that they were operated despite mandatory inspections being overdue on the “critical emergency equipment” of escape slides. Reuters
Airbus bags orders worth $21bn in Paris
A logo of Airbus is displayed at the 55th International Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France. File photo: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER
Paris — Airbus secured more aircraft orders on Wednesday, raising its total to $21bn at this week’s subdued Paris Air Show, while rival Boeing opted not to announce new sales after last week’s Air India 787 crash.
Airbus firmed up an order for 10 long-haul jets from Taiwan’s Starlux Airlines in a boost for the European plane maker after one of its biggest customers, AirAsia, dashed expectations of another grand finale matching its earlier expansion.
Airbus won a total of 148 firm orders worth $14.2bn including six previous ones disclosed publicly for the time, plus 102 provisional orders worth $6.7bn, according to estimated delivery prices from UK-based Cirium Ascend. Reuters
Five offers for Pakistan’s national airline
Picture: 123RF
Islamabad — In its efforts to sell its struggling national airline, Pakistan has received expressions of interest from five parties, including business groups and a military-backed firm, the privatisation ministry said on Thursday.
The bids were submitted ahead of a June 19 deadline to acquire up to 100% of Pakistan International Airlines , which has accumulated over $2.5bn in losses in roughly a decade. It posted its first operating profit in 21 years in the year to June 2024. The sale is seen as a test of Pakistan’s ability to shed loss-making state firms and meet conditions of a $7bn IMF bailout. Reuters
Comac signs deals with two Western suppliers
The Commercial Aircraft Corp of China logo is shown at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France. REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER
Paris — The Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (Comac) signed deals with two Western suppliers for a planned twin-aisle plane at the Paris Airshow this week, signalling it still intends to use foreign parts on its jets despite US moves to restrict component exports.
In its trade war with Beijing, Washington this month restricted exports to China of some US-made aerospace parts, including engines that Comac uses on its C919 narrow-body and C909 regional jets, sources told Reuters.
State-owned Comac wants to compete internationally against Airbus and Boeing, and is seeking customers abroad and ramping up production. But its jets operate largely within China and lack certification from key foreign regulators in Europe and the US. Reuters
Ukraine and Russia exchange POWs
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CHRISTIAN BRUNA
Kyiv — Ukraine and Russia exchanged prisoners of war (POWs) on Thursday, officials from both countries said, the latest round of swaps under an agreement struck in Istanbul.
President Volodymyr Zelensky posted images of the freed Ukrainian troops, smiling and draped in the national flag, most of whom had been held captive since the early months of Russia’s February 2022 invasion, he said. Neither Ukraine nor Russia, whose talks on ending the war have yielded few results besides the exchange of prisoners or remains, provided an exact figure of how many POWs had been exchanged. Reuters
World news briefs: Nato slashes summit to avoid Trump repeat
News from the Paris Air Show and Air India was warned over safety rules
Leaders’ gathering cut to just one session
Bengaluru — Nato has cut back next week’s leaders’ summit to just one working session in a bid to avoid US President Donald Trump walking out early, as he did recently at a Group of Seven (G7) meeting, the Financial Times (FT) reported on Thursday.
Nato has scaled down its plans for the event — which was originally supposed to take place over three days — to just one two-and-a-half-hour working session, the FT reported. The decision was taken to ensure Trump did not get bored and leave early, the newspaper said, citing three officials briefed on the preparations. Reuters
Regulator warned Air India over safety rules
New Delhi — India’s aviation regulator has warned Air India for breaching safety rules after three of its Airbus planes flew despite being overdue checks on emergency equipment, and for being slow to address the issue, government documents show.
The warning notices and an investigation report — both reviewed by Reuters — were not in any way related to last week’s crash of an Air India Boeing 787-8 plane that killed all but one of the 242 people aboard, and were sent days before that incident.
In the report, the directorate-general of civil aviation said spot checks in May on three Air India Airbus planes found that they were operated despite mandatory inspections being overdue on the “critical emergency equipment” of escape slides. Reuters
Airbus bags orders worth $21bn in Paris
Paris — Airbus secured more aircraft orders on Wednesday, raising its total to $21bn at this week’s subdued Paris Air Show, while rival Boeing opted not to announce new sales after last week’s Air India 787 crash.
Airbus firmed up an order for 10 long-haul jets from Taiwan’s Starlux Airlines in a boost for the European plane maker after one of its biggest customers, AirAsia, dashed expectations of another grand finale matching its earlier expansion.
Airbus won a total of 148 firm orders worth $14.2bn including six previous ones disclosed publicly for the time, plus 102 provisional orders worth $6.7bn, according to estimated delivery prices from UK-based Cirium Ascend. Reuters
Five offers for Pakistan’s national airline
Islamabad — In its efforts to sell its struggling national airline, Pakistan has received expressions of interest from five parties, including business groups and a military-backed firm, the privatisation ministry said on Thursday.
The bids were submitted ahead of a June 19 deadline to acquire up to 100% of Pakistan International Airlines , which has accumulated over $2.5bn in losses in roughly a decade. It posted its first operating profit in 21 years in the year to June 2024. The sale is seen as a test of Pakistan’s ability to shed loss-making state firms and meet conditions of a $7bn IMF bailout. Reuters
Comac signs deals with two Western suppliers
Paris — The Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (Comac) signed deals with two Western suppliers for a planned twin-aisle plane at the Paris Airshow this week, signalling it still intends to use foreign parts on its jets despite US moves to restrict component exports.
In its trade war with Beijing, Washington this month restricted exports to China of some US-made aerospace parts, including engines that Comac uses on its C919 narrow-body and C909 regional jets, sources told Reuters.
State-owned Comac wants to compete internationally against Airbus and Boeing, and is seeking customers abroad and ramping up production. But its jets operate largely within China and lack certification from key foreign regulators in Europe and the US. Reuters
Ukraine and Russia exchange POWs
Kyiv — Ukraine and Russia exchanged prisoners of war (POWs) on Thursday, officials from both countries said, the latest round of swaps under an agreement struck in Istanbul.
President Volodymyr Zelensky posted images of the freed Ukrainian troops, smiling and draped in the national flag, most of whom had been held captive since the early months of Russia’s February 2022 invasion, he said. Neither Ukraine nor Russia, whose talks on ending the war have yielded few results besides the exchange of prisoners or remains, provided an exact figure of how many POWs had been exchanged. Reuters
Hackers destroy $90m in hit on Iranian crypto exchange
Fed keeps interest rates steady but sees two cuts for 2025
Nigeria says US entry bans a barrier to a West Africa ripe for deals
Israeli gunfire, strikes kill 140 in Gaza in 24 hours, medics say
Russia cautions US not to give Israel direct help against Iran
World news briefs: BoE likely to hold interest rates steady
Trump says he ‘may or may not’ join Israel’s bombing campaign in Iran
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Hackers destroy $90m in hit on Iranian crypto exchange
Fed keeps interest rates steady but sees two cuts for 2025
Nigeria says US entry bans a barrier to a West Africa ripe for deals
Israeli gunfire, strikes kill 140 in Gaza in 24 hours, medics say
Russia cautions US not to give Israel direct help against Iran
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.