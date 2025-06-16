UN ocean conference: $10bn in raised funds a drop in the bucket to protect high seas

People pose on the Promenade des Anglais during the third UN Ocean Conference, in Nice, France, June 10 2025. Picture: MANON CRUZ/REUTERS
London — A UN push for investment to protect the world’s oceans yielded about $10bn in deals at a conference last week, way below the estimated annual need as many investors seek clearer regulation on ocean management before committing funds.
While political leaders at the UN conference in Nice took steps to tackle overfishing and pollution threatening delicate ecosystems and the people who depend on them, getting countries to agree to better governance has proven tough.
Just 50 countries have so far ratified a new high seas treaty which sets out rules agreed by more than 130 nations in 2023 to govern international waters and clamp down on harmful practices.
The US, pulled out of various climate initiatives by President Donald Trump, is among those yet to ratify the treaty.
The lack of a clear governing framework and robust ocean-related data has stymied private sector finance to date, said Oliver Withers, head of nature at British lender Standard Chartered.
“The major dynamic that doesn’t apply to terrestrial is the high seas don’t belong to any one individual sovereign,” he said. “It is a significant challenge, there is no single sovereign responsible for the high seas.”
Of the deals chalked up in France, the bulk came from public sector banks, including $2.5bn in funding by the Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean (CAF) and $3.5bn from a group of development banks to fight plastic pollution.
While a step up, the total figure falls far short of what is needed. Between 2015 and 2019, only $10bn was invested against the UN estimate of $175bn in required annual funding.
“Public finance isn’t enough but private finance is even less. So I think it’s a space in its infancy,” said Francine Pickup, deputy director, bureau for policy and programme support at the UN development programme.
Pickup said improving the policy backdrop and regulation, including removing subsidies she said encouraged harmful practices such as overfishing, was key, followed by the creation of a pipeline of investments including in start-ups focused on ocean-related technology.
What we seek as investors is that governments and the policymakers address systemic risks.
To date, the sector has received just a small slice of overall funds, data shared with Reuters by industry tracker Sightline Climate showed.
Between 2020 and 2025, ocean tech received just 0.4% of the $202bn invested across all sectors during that period, though the data showed a stronger start to 2025.
“What we seek as investors is that governments and the policymakers address systemic risks,” said Robert-Alexandre Poujade, biodiversity lead at BNP Paribas Asset Management, adding he would welcome the treaty “if it has lots of teeth and enforcement mechanisms”.
Fixing the funding shortfall also requires a concerted effort by policymakers and investors to tackle overlapping challenges to protecting marine biodiversity and ocean health.
A warming planet is heating up the oceans, worsening effects such as water acidification and coral bleaching that climate scientists say will be improved if the world manages to cut carbon emissions as planned.
Overfishing and polluting sea vessels, offshore oil drilling and, potentially, deep-sea mining that collectively damage ocean health also require firmer policy action, scientists, ocean experts and investors say.
While action has hitherto been slow, there were signs of progress in Nice, as more than 20 countries backed a call by France to prevent deep sea mining; and a number of fresh Marine Protected Areas were created.
“In a sense the ocean is the last area that we have been pillaging without thinking about tomorrow,” said Flavien Joubert, Seychelles’ minister for agriculture, climate change and environment, describing it as a “sense of free-for-all”.
