Israel strikes Iranian state broadcaster as Tehran urges Trump to intercede

Smoke rises from part of Iran's state TV broadcaster in Tehran, Iran, June 16 2025. Picture: GETTY IMAGES
Tel Aviv/Dubai — An Israeli strike hit Iran’s state broadcaster on Monday and Israel’s Haifa-based Bazan Group said all its refinery facilities had been shut down as the Israel-Iran aerial war showed no sign of relenting and Tehran called on US President Donald Trump to intercede.
Israeli forces stepped up their bombardment of Iranian cities on Monday, while Iran proved capable of piercing Israeli air defences with one of its most successful volleys yet of retaliatory missile strikes.
Late on Monday, Israel said it hit Iran’s broadcasting authority, and footage showed a newsreader hurrying from her seat as a blast struck. Iran’s State News Agency also reported the strike. Iranian media said Iran was preparing for the “largest and most intense missile attack” yet against Israel, including against military and intelligence targets.
The Haifa-based Bazan Group said all refinery facilities had been shut down after a power station used to produce steam and electricity was significantly damaged in an attack by Iran, according to a regulatory filing.
Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araqchi said on X: “If President Trump is genuine about diplomacy and interested in stopping this war, next steps are consequential.
“Israel must halt its aggression, and absent a total cessation of military aggression against us, our responses will continue. It takes one phone call from Washington to muzzle someone like Netanyahu.”
Sources said Tehran had asked Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Oman to press Trump to use his influence on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and push for an immediate ceasefire. In return, Iran would show flexibility in nuclear negotiations, said the two Iranian and three regional sources.
Netanyahu told troops at an airbase that Israel was on its way to achieving its two main aims: wiping out Iran’s nuclear programme and destroying its missiles.
“We are on the path to victory,” he said. “We are telling the citizens of Tehran: ‘Evacuate’ — and we are taking action.”
Israel launched its air war on Friday with a surprise attack that killed nearly the entire top echelon of Iran’s military commanders and its leading nuclear scientists. It says it now has control of Iranian airspace and intends to escalate the campaign in coming days.
Israel said it hit Iranian F-14 fighter planes at Tehran airport on Monday, and its air strikes have also put at least two of Iran’s three operating uranium enrichment plants out of action.
Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, told the BBC on Monday it was very likely all the roughly 15,000 centrifuges operating at Iran’s biggest uranium enrichment plant at Natanz were badly damaged or destroyed because of a power cut caused by an Israeli strike.
There had been limited or no damage at the heavily fortified Fordow nuclear base, he said.
Tehran’s retaliation is the first time in decades of shadow war and proxy conflict that missiles fired from Iran have pierced Israeli defences in significant numbers and killed Israelis in their homes.
Iran says more than 224 Iranians have been killed, most of them civilians. Media published images of wounded children, women, and the elderly from cities across the country. State TV broadcast scenes of collapsed presidential buildings, burnt-out cars, and shattered streets in Tehran. Many residents were trying to flee the capital, describing queues for petrol and bank machines that were out of cash.
In Israel, 24 people have been killed so far in Iran’s missile attacks, all of them civilians. Round-the-clock television images showed rescuers working in ruins of flattened homes.
Trump has consistently said the Israeli assault could end quickly if Iran agrees to US demands that it accept strict curbs to its nuclear programme. “I’d say Iran is not winning this war, and they should talk, and they should talk immediately before it's too late,” Trump said at a G7 meeting in Canada.
Talks between the US and Iran, hosted by Oman, had been scheduled for Sunday but were scrapped, with Tehran saying it could not negotiate while under attack. On Monday, Iranian legislators floated the idea of quitting the nuclear nonproliferation treaty, a move bound to be seen as a setback for any negotiations.
‘Paying the price’
Before dawn on Monday, Iranian missiles struck Tel Aviv and Haifa, killing at least eight people and destroying homes. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said the latest attack employed a new method that caused Israel’s multilayered defence systems to target each other so missiles could get through.
Global oil prices eased on Monday, suggesting traders think exports could be spared despite Israeli attacks on domestic Iranian oil and gas targets.
The sudden killing of so many Iranian military commanders and the apparent loss of control of airspace could prove to be the biggest test of Iran’s system of clerical rule since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Iran’s network of regional allies who could once have been expected to rain rockets on Israel — Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon — have been decimated by Israeli forces since the start of the Gaza war.
Netanyahu has said that, while toppling the Iranian government is not Israel’s primary aim, it believes that could be the outcome.
Israel strikes Iranian state broadcaster as Tehran urges Trump to intercede
Israel’s Haifa-based Bazan Group said all its refinery facilities had been shut down by Iran strike
Tel Aviv/Dubai — An Israeli strike hit Iran’s state broadcaster on Monday and Israel’s Haifa-based Bazan Group said all its refinery facilities had been shut down as the Israel-Iran aerial war showed no sign of relenting and Tehran called on US President Donald Trump to intercede.
Israeli forces stepped up their bombardment of Iranian cities on Monday, while Iran proved capable of piercing Israeli air defences with one of its most successful volleys yet of retaliatory missile strikes.
Late on Monday, Israel said it hit Iran’s broadcasting authority, and footage showed a newsreader hurrying from her seat as a blast struck. Iran’s State News Agency also reported the strike. Iranian media said Iran was preparing for the “largest and most intense missile attack” yet against Israel, including against military and intelligence targets.
The Haifa-based Bazan Group said all refinery facilities had been shut down after a power station used to produce steam and electricity was significantly damaged in an attack by Iran, according to a regulatory filing.
Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araqchi said on X: “If President Trump is genuine about diplomacy and interested in stopping this war, next steps are consequential.
“Israel must halt its aggression, and absent a total cessation of military aggression against us, our responses will continue. It takes one phone call from Washington to muzzle someone like Netanyahu.”
Sources said Tehran had asked Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Oman to press Trump to use his influence on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and push for an immediate ceasefire. In return, Iran would show flexibility in nuclear negotiations, said the two Iranian and three regional sources.
Netanyahu told troops at an airbase that Israel was on its way to achieving its two main aims: wiping out Iran’s nuclear programme and destroying its missiles.
“We are on the path to victory,” he said. “We are telling the citizens of Tehran: ‘Evacuate’ — and we are taking action.”
Iran parliament preparing bill to exit nuclear non-proliferation treaty
Israel launched its air war on Friday with a surprise attack that killed nearly the entire top echelon of Iran’s military commanders and its leading nuclear scientists. It says it now has control of Iranian airspace and intends to escalate the campaign in coming days.
Israel said it hit Iranian F-14 fighter planes at Tehran airport on Monday, and its air strikes have also put at least two of Iran’s three operating uranium enrichment plants out of action.
Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, told the BBC on Monday it was very likely all the roughly 15,000 centrifuges operating at Iran’s biggest uranium enrichment plant at Natanz were badly damaged or destroyed because of a power cut caused by an Israeli strike.
There had been limited or no damage at the heavily fortified Fordow nuclear base, he said.
Tehran’s retaliation is the first time in decades of shadow war and proxy conflict that missiles fired from Iran have pierced Israeli defences in significant numbers and killed Israelis in their homes.
Iran says more than 224 Iranians have been killed, most of them civilians. Media published images of wounded children, women, and the elderly from cities across the country. State TV broadcast scenes of collapsed presidential buildings, burnt-out cars, and shattered streets in Tehran. Many residents were trying to flee the capital, describing queues for petrol and bank machines that were out of cash.
In Israel, 24 people have been killed so far in Iran’s missile attacks, all of them civilians. Round-the-clock television images showed rescuers working in ruins of flattened homes.
Trump has consistently said the Israeli assault could end quickly if Iran agrees to US demands that it accept strict curbs to its nuclear programme. “I’d say Iran is not winning this war, and they should talk, and they should talk immediately before it's too late,” Trump said at a G7 meeting in Canada.
Talks between the US and Iran, hosted by Oman, had been scheduled for Sunday but were scrapped, with Tehran saying it could not negotiate while under attack. On Monday, Iranian legislators floated the idea of quitting the nuclear nonproliferation treaty, a move bound to be seen as a setback for any negotiations.
‘Paying the price’
Before dawn on Monday, Iranian missiles struck Tel Aviv and Haifa, killing at least eight people and destroying homes. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said the latest attack employed a new method that caused Israel’s multilayered defence systems to target each other so missiles could get through.
Global oil prices eased on Monday, suggesting traders think exports could be spared despite Israeli attacks on domestic Iranian oil and gas targets.
The sudden killing of so many Iranian military commanders and the apparent loss of control of airspace could prove to be the biggest test of Iran’s system of clerical rule since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Iran’s network of regional allies who could once have been expected to rain rockets on Israel — Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon — have been decimated by Israeli forces since the start of the Gaza war.
Netanyahu has said that, while toppling the Iranian government is not Israel’s primary aim, it believes that could be the outcome.
Reuters
Russia ‘ready to mediate in Iran-Israel conflict’
IAEA finds no more damage at Iran enrichment facilities
Trump insists removing Russia from group was a mistake as G7 leaders struggle for unity
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.