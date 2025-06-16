World

IAEA finds no more damage at Iran enrichment facilities

Nuclear watchdog chief says inspections will continue as soon as safety conditions allow

16 June 2025 - 15:45
by Reuters
International Atomic Energy Agency director-general Rafael Grossi. Picture: REUTERS/ELISABETH MANDL
Vienna — UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi provided an update on Monday on the situation at Iran’s nuclear facilities after Israel launched military strikes and said there was no sign of further damage at the Natanz or Fordow enrichment sites.

Grossi and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) he heads had previously reported that the smallest of Iran’s three enrichment plants, an above-ground pilot plant at the sprawling Natanz nuclear complex, had been destroyed.

While there was no sign of a physical attack on the bigger underground enrichment plant at Natanz, its power supply was destroyed, which may have damaged the uranium-enriching centrifuges there. No damage was seen at the Fordow plant dug into a mountain.

“There has been no additional damage at the Natanz Fuel Enrichment Plant site since the Friday attack, which destroyed the above-ground part of the Pilot Fuel Enrichment Plant,” Grossi said in a statement to an exceptional meeting of his agency’s 35-nation Board of Governors.

Having said over the weekend that Israeli strikes damaged four buildings at the Isfahan nuclear facilities including the uranium conversion facility that processes “yellowcake” uranium into uranium hexafluoride, the feedstock for centrifuges, so it can be enriched, he elaborated on the damage there.

“At the Esfahan nuclear site, four buildings were damaged in Friday’s attack: the central chemical laboratory, a uranium conversion plant, the Tehran reactor fuel manufacturing plant, and the UF4 (uranium tetrafluoride) to EU metal processing facility, which was under construction,” he said.

“The (International Atomic Energy) agency is and will remain present in Iran. Safeguards inspections in Iran will continue as soon as safety conditions allow, as is required under Iran’s NPT (Non-Proliferation Treaty) safeguards obligations,” he said. Reuters

Iran parliament preparing bill to exit nuclear non-proliferation treaty

Israel began bombing Iran after the IAEA declared last week that Tehran was in violation of its NPT obligations
World
9 hours ago

Trump insists removing Russia from group was a mistake as G7 leaders struggle for unity

European nations say they want to persuade US President Donald Trump to back tougher sanctions on Moscow
World
10 hours ago

Russia ‘ready to mediate in Iran-Israel conflict’

Kremlin spokesperson says proposal to store Iranian uranium in Russia remains on the table
World
10 hours ago
