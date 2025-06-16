IAEA finds no more damage at Iran enrichment facilities

International Atomic Energy Agency director-general Rafael Grossi. Picture: REUTERS/ELISABETH MANDL
Vienna — UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi provided an update on Monday on the situation at Iran’s nuclear facilities after Israel launched military strikes and said there was no sign of further damage at the Natanz or Fordow enrichment sites.
Grossi and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) he heads had previously reported that the smallest of Iran’s three enrichment plants, an above-ground pilot plant at the sprawling Natanz nuclear complex, had been destroyed.
While there was no sign of a physical attack on the bigger underground enrichment plant at Natanz, its power supply was destroyed, which may have damaged the uranium-enriching centrifuges there. No damage was seen at the Fordow plant dug into a mountain.
“There has been no additional damage at the Natanz Fuel Enrichment Plant site since the Friday attack, which destroyed the above-ground part of the Pilot Fuel Enrichment Plant,” Grossi said in a statement to an exceptional meeting of his agency’s 35-nation Board of Governors.
Having said over the weekend that Israeli strikes damaged four buildings at the Isfahan nuclear facilities including the uranium conversion facility that processes “yellowcake” uranium into uranium hexafluoride, the feedstock for centrifuges, so it can be enriched, he elaborated on the damage there.
“At the Esfahan nuclear site, four buildings were damaged in Friday’s attack: the central chemical laboratory, a uranium conversion plant, the Tehran reactor fuel manufacturing plant, and the UF4 (uranium tetrafluoride) to EU metal processing facility, which was under construction,” he said.
“The (International Atomic Energy) agency is and will remain present in Iran. Safeguards inspections in Iran will continue as soon as safety conditions allow, as is required under Iran’s NPT (Non-Proliferation Treaty) safeguards obligations,” he said. Reuters
IAEA finds no more damage at Iran enrichment facilities
Nuclear watchdog chief says inspections will continue as soon as safety conditions allow
Vienna — UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi provided an update on Monday on the situation at Iran’s nuclear facilities after Israel launched military strikes and said there was no sign of further damage at the Natanz or Fordow enrichment sites.
Grossi and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) he heads had previously reported that the smallest of Iran’s three enrichment plants, an above-ground pilot plant at the sprawling Natanz nuclear complex, had been destroyed.
While there was no sign of a physical attack on the bigger underground enrichment plant at Natanz, its power supply was destroyed, which may have damaged the uranium-enriching centrifuges there. No damage was seen at the Fordow plant dug into a mountain.
“There has been no additional damage at the Natanz Fuel Enrichment Plant site since the Friday attack, which destroyed the above-ground part of the Pilot Fuel Enrichment Plant,” Grossi said in a statement to an exceptional meeting of his agency’s 35-nation Board of Governors.
Having said over the weekend that Israeli strikes damaged four buildings at the Isfahan nuclear facilities including the uranium conversion facility that processes “yellowcake” uranium into uranium hexafluoride, the feedstock for centrifuges, so it can be enriched, he elaborated on the damage there.
“At the Esfahan nuclear site, four buildings were damaged in Friday’s attack: the central chemical laboratory, a uranium conversion plant, the Tehran reactor fuel manufacturing plant, and the UF4 (uranium tetrafluoride) to EU metal processing facility, which was under construction,” he said.
“The (International Atomic Energy) agency is and will remain present in Iran. Safeguards inspections in Iran will continue as soon as safety conditions allow, as is required under Iran’s NPT (Non-Proliferation Treaty) safeguards obligations,” he said. Reuters
Iran parliament preparing bill to exit nuclear non-proliferation treaty
Trump insists removing Russia from group was a mistake as G7 leaders struggle for unity
Russia ‘ready to mediate in Iran-Israel conflict’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Iran parliament preparing bill to exit nuclear non-proliferation treaty
Trump insists removing Russia from group was a mistake as G7 leaders struggle ...
Russia ‘ready to mediate in Iran-Israel conflict’
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.