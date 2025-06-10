World news briefs: Musk ‘under surveillance for two years’

An internally displaced woman serves wild boiled leaves for food to orphaned children in Tobo County, Sudan. File photo: REUTERS/THOMAS MUKOYA
Geneva — Several areas south of the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, are at risk of famine, the World Food Programme (WFP) said on Tuesday, with need on the ground outstripping resources amidst a funding shortfall.
“The level of hunger and destitution and desperation that was found (is) severe and confirmed the risk of famine in those areas,” Laurent Bukera, WFP country director in Sudan, told reporters in Geneva via video link from Port Sudan. Reuters
Uribe remains in critical condition after shooting
A picture of Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe Turbay is shown outside the Santa Fe Foundation hospital, after Uribe Turbay was shot during a campaign event, in Bogota, Colombia, on June 9 2025. Picture: REUTERS/NATHALIA ANGARITA
Bogota — Colombian senator Miguel Uribe, a potential presidential contender, remains in critical condition but is stable after being shot in Bogota on Saturday, the hospital treating him said on Tuesday.
Uribe, 39, is a member of the opposition right-wing Democratic Center party and was shot in the head as he was addressing a campaign event in a public park in the capital. The Santa Fe Foundation hospital said he remained in the ICU.
The shooting, which was captured on video, has shaken Colombia, evoking the political violence of previous decades. Leftist President Gustavo Petro has ordered additional security for opposition leaders in response to more threats. Reuters
Elon Musk ‘under surveillance for two years’
Elon Musk. Picture: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE
Washington — Several US government agencies tracked foreign nationals’ visits to Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s proprieties amid concerns over possible attempts to influence him, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The investigation, which tracked the foreigners in 2022 and 2023, included the department of homeland security and the justice department, according to the report. It focused on people visiting the tech billionaire from countries in Eastern Europe and elsewhere, the Journal said. Reuters
Iran executes nine IS suspects
A gas flare on an oil production platform is seen alongside an Iranian flag in the Gulf. File photo: REUTERS
Dubai — Iran executed nine people it said were members of the Islamic State, state media reported on Tuesday, after their arrest in early 2018 during clashes in which three members of the Revolutionary Guards were killed.
The nine detainees, whose nationalities were not given, were accused of “moharebeh”, which is an Islamic term meaning waging war against God, an armed uprising and possession of weapons of war.
State media said they were part of a team of several Islamic State fighters tracked by Revolutionary Guards after they crossed Iran’s western border in view of carrying out attacks on Iranian territory. Reuters
Pakistan budget ramps up defence spending
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Picture: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE
Islamabad —Pakistan announced its federal budget for fiscal year 2025/26 on Tuesday, shrinking overall spending by 7% to 17.57-trillion rupees ($62bn) but raising defence expenditure by a steep 20% after a deadly conflict with old enemy India last month.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's government presented a budget that allocated 2.55-trillion rupees ($9bn) for defence spending in 2026, up from 2.12-trillion rupees this fiscal year. It projected a deficit of 3.9% against a targeted 5.9% deficit in 2024/25. Inflation was projected at 7.5% and growth at 4.2%.
Pakistan is seeking to spur growth while finding resources for the sharp hike in defence expenditure in the aftermath of the worst fighting with old foe India in nearly three decades. Reuters
Britain, allies to sanction far-right Israeli ministers
A man stands in front of an Israeli flag in Raanana. File photo: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS
London — Britain and other international allies are set to formally sanction two far-right Israeli ministers, Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, in response to the war in Gaza, the Times reported on Tuesday. Reuters
