World

Nvidia, HPE to build supercomputer in Germany

Known as Blue Lion, the project will use Nvidia’s ‘Vera Rubin’ chips

10 June 2025 - 16:27
by Stephen Nellis
Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, speaks at a panel discussion with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at London Tech Week on June 9. Picture: CARL COURT/Getty Images
Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, speaks at a panel discussion with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at London Tech Week on June 9. Picture: CARL COURT/Getty Images
Image: Carl Court

San Francisco — Nvidia and Hewlett Packard Enterprise will team up with with the Leibniz Supercomputing Centre to build a supercomputer using Nvidia’s latest chips.

The Blue Lion supercomputer will become available to scientists in early 2027, using Nvidia’s “Vera Rubin” chips.

The announcement, made at a supercomputing conference in Hamburg, Germany, follows Nvidia’s announcement that the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory in the US also plans to build a system using the chips next year.

Separately, Nvidia also said that Jupiter, another supercomputer using its chips at German national research institute Forschungszentrum Julich, has officially become Europe’s fastest system.

The deals represent European institutions aiming to stay competitive against the US in supercomputers used for scientific fields from biotechnology to climate research.

Long before it became an AI powerhouse, Nvidia set out to persuade scientists to use its chips to speed up complex computer problems, such as modelling climate change. Those problems required many precise calculations that could take months at a time.

Nvidia is now working to persuade scientists to use AI. Those AI systems can take the results of a few precise calculations and use them to make predictions that, while not as accurate as the fully calculated results, can still be useful while taking far less time.

Nvidia on Tuesday unveiled what it calls its Climate in a Bottle AI model. In a press briefing, Dion Harris, head of data centre product marketing at Nvidia, said scientists will be able to input a few initial conditions such as sea surface temperatures and generate a forecast for 10 to 30 years and see what the weather may be like at any kilometre or so of the earth’s surface.

“Researchers will use combined approach of classic physics and AI to resolve turbulent atmospheric flows,” Harris said. “This technique will allow them to analyse thousands and thousands more scenarios in greater detail than ever before.”

Reuters

Trump says Xi agrees to let rare earth minerals flow to US

The decision could lower tensions between the world’s biggest economies
World
2 days ago

Dollar falls and Asian shares improve slightly amid trade worries

The gloomy global trade situation left US futures falling early in the Asian session
Markets
1 week ago

Poland’s pro-European stance at risk after nationalist Nawrocki wins presidency

Karol Nawrocki won despite questions about his acquisition of a flat from a pensioner, and an admission he took part in orchestrated brawls
World
1 week ago
