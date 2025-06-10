World

Fall in oil price puts Nigeria’s $5bn oil-backed loan from Aramco at risk

The facility would be Nigeria's largest oil-backed loan to date and Saudi Arabia’s first participation of that scale in the country

10 June 2025 - 15:36
by MacDonald Dzirutwe, Libby George and Julia Payne
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER
Picture: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

Lagos/London/Brussels — Nigeria and Saudi Arabian oil company Aramco are struggling to reach an agreement on a record $5bn oil-backed loan, after a recent decline in crude prices sparked concern among banks that were expected to back the deal, according to four sources.

The facility would be Nigeria's largest oil-backed loan to date and Saudi Arabia’s first participation of this scale in the country, although the decline in oil price could shrink the size of the deal, the sources said.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, two of the sources said, first broached the idea of the loan in November when he met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh, at the Saudi-African Summit. Details and progress on the loan talks have not been previously reported.

The slow progress in discussions reflects the strain of the recent oil price drop, caused largely by a shift in Opec+ policy to regain market share rather than curtail supply.

Brent has fallen about 20% to about $65 per barrel from above $82 in January. A lower oil price means Nigeria could need more barrels to back the loan, but years of underinvestment are complicating its ability to meet production goals.

Tinubu sought approval for $21.5bn in foreign borrowing last month to bolster the budget, and the $5bn oil-backed facility under discussion with Aramco would be part of that, sources said.

The banks involved in the talks that are expected to co-fund part of the loan with creditor Aramco have expressed concerns about oil delivery, which has slowed discussions, sources said.

Gulf banks and at least one African lender are involved, they added. Reuters could not establish the banks' identities.

“It's hard to find anyone to underwrite it,” one source said, citing concerns over the availability of the cargoes.

Saudi Aramco declined to comment. Nigeria's state-owned oil company NNPC did not comment, and neither did the finance or petroleum ministries.

Scarce oil

Nigeria has years of experience taking out — and repaying — oil-backed loans — which the government uses for budget support, shoring up foreign reserves or to revamp state-owned refineries.

At $5bn, the Aramco loan would be backed by at least 100,000 barrels per day of oil, the sources said.

However, it would almost double the roughly $7bn of oil-backed loans taken in the last five years.

Nigeria is using at least 300,000 bpd to repay NNPC’s other oil-backed loans, though one facility is expected to be paid off this month.

The amount of oil going towards repaying existing oil-backed loans is fixed, but when the crude price falls, it takes longer to repay them.

Additionally, lower prices mean the NNPC has to funnel more crude oil to joint-venture partners, from international majors like Shell to local producers like Oando or Seplat, for its portion of operation costs.

“You have to either find more oil, or find a way to renegotiate those deals,” another source said.

Nigerian trading firm Oando is expected to manage the offtake of the physical cargoes, the sources said.

Oanda did not comment.

NNPC is trying to boost output, while Tinubu issued an executive order aimed at cutting production costs, which would free more money from each barrel.

Africa's largest oil exporter assumed a price of $75 per barrel in its budget, with production of 2-million bpd. But in April, it pumped just less than 1.5-million bpd, according to the May Opec market report. 

Reuters

Oil firmer as traders await outcome of US-China talks

The trade talks could pave the way for easing tension and improve fuel demand
Markets
13 hours ago

Firmer dollar saps gold’s strength

Traders are focused on second day of trade talks between the US and China
Markets
12 hours ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV speaks with Ricus Reeders from PSG Hole in One Ruimsig and Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth & Investments
Markets
1 day ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks with Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital
Markets
1 day ago

LatAm currencies approach record high as dollar dips amid US-China trade talks

Washington and Beijing officials meet in London to try to defuse tensions between two economic powerhouses
Markets
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Trump warns of ‘serious consequences’ if Musk ...
World / Americas
2.
Trump sends National Guard to Los Angeles to ...
World
3.
SPECIAL REPORT: How the US justice department’s ...
World / Americas
4.
California sues over National Guard as Trump guns ...
World / Americas
5.
Trump hits out at Musk as public feud escalates
World / Americas

Related Articles

Oil firmer as traders await outcome of US-China talks

Markets

Oil falls, though US-China trade talks provide a floor

Markets

Oil set for first weekly gain in three

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.