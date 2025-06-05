International world briefs: Russia says it will repair warplanes hit by Ukraine’s drones

A satellite image shows destroyed TU 95 aircrafts in the aftermath of a drone strike at the Belaya air base, Irkutsk region, Russia, June 4 2025, Picture: MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES/REUTERS
Warplanes were damaged but not destroyed in a June 1 attack by Ukraine, and they will be restored, Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov said.
Ukrainian strikes targeted airfields in Siberia and the far north where Russia houses heavy bombers that form part of its strategic nuclear forces.
The US assesses as many as 20 warplanes were hit and about 10 were destroyed, two US officials said — a figure that is about half the number estimated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Ryabkov, who oversees arms control diplomacy, told state news agency Tass: “The equipment in question, as was also stated by representatives of the ministry of defence, was not destroyed but damaged. It will be restored.”
It was not immediately clear how swiftly Russia could repair or replace the damaged aircraft — if at all — given the complexity of the technology, the age of some of the Soviet-era planes and Western sanctions that restrict Russian imports of sensitive components. Reuters
Ethiopia cabinet approves budget
Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. Picture: REUTERS/STRINGER
Ethiopia’s cabinet has approved a budget of almost 2-trillion birr ($15bn) for the 2025/26 financial year starting in July, a 31% increase from the previous year, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s office said on Thursday.
The East African nation, which struck a four-year deal with the IMF last July, is undertaking far-reaching economic reforms, including the flotation of its currency and a push to restructure its debt. Last week Ethiopia and the IMF reached a staff-level agreement on the third review of the $3.4bn loan programme. Reuters
US seeks federal standard
Picture: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A Republican proposal to block states from regulating AI for 10 years is “too blunt,” Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei wrote in a New York Times opinion piece.
Amodei instead called for the White House and Congress to work together on a transparency standard for AI companies at a federal level, so that emerging risks are made clear to people. “A 10-year moratorium is far too blunt an instrument. AI is advancing too head-spinningly fast,” Amodei said. Reuters
JPMorgan sees off VTB suit
The logo of VTB Bank in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 5 2024. Picture: ANTON VAGANOV/REUTERS
JPMorgan Chase on Thursday won its bid in the London high court to block Russia’s VTB Bank from suing it in Russia for almost $156m.
The US lender took legal action in London last year after VTB sued it in Russia, seeking $155.8m after being hit by Western sanctions following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which prompted JPMorgan to freeze VTB funds in various accounts. Reuters
Xi and Trump on the phone
US President Donald Trump with China’s President Xi Jinping in Osaka, Japan, June 29 2019. Picture: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday held talks with US President Donald Trump by phone, China’s state-run news agency Xinhua reported, as bilateral relations have been strained by trade disputes.
The phone talks were at Trump’s request, Xinhua said, without providing further details about the leaders’ conversation. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Reuters
Lula and Macron at odds
French President Emmanuel Macron and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva walk after a press conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, June 5 2025. Picture: CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON/REUTERS
Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and French leader Emmanuel Macron disagreed on Thursday over the EU-Mercosur free trade deal, with Lula urging Macron during a visit to Paris to sign off on a deal that angers French farmers.
A deal was finalised in December but still needs approval from member states such as France, which argues that the pact as it stands is harmful to its powerful agricultural sector. Reuters
ECB in confident mood
EU flags flutter in front of the European Central Bank headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany. Picture: REUTERS/JANA RODENBUSCH
The European Central Bank cut interest rates as expected on Thursday and said it believed it was now well-positioned to cope with global economic uncertainty, as market bets grew on a summer pause in its year-long easing cycle.
With inflation in line with its 2% target and the cut well flagged, the focus has shifted to the ECB’s message about the path ahead, especially since at 2%, rates are now in the “neutral” range where they neither stimulate nor slow growth. Reuters
Denmark snubs Trump’s pressure over Greenland
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Copenhagen, Denmark, June 3 2025. Picture: RITZAU SCANPIX/MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN/REUTERS
Denmark will not yield to “unacceptable” pressure from the US for control of semi-autonomous Greenland, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Thursday, warning Greenlanders’ right to self-determination was at stake. President Donald Trump has said he wants the US to take over the minerals-rich and strategically located Arctic island for reasons of national and international security and has not ruled out the use of force to do so.
“The world order we’ve built through generations is being challenged like never before,” Frederiksen said in a speech for National Day. “In recent months Greenland and Denmark have been subjected to unacceptable pressure from our closest ally,” she said, referring to the US. Reuters
International world briefs: Russia says it will repair warplanes hit by Ukraine’s drones
Russian warplanes 'damaged, not destroyed', Ethiopia's budget hike approved, Trump and Xi in new talks and more
