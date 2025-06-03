World news briefs: Mass jailbreak after quakes in Pakistan

Russia wants rapid destruction of ‘neo-Nazi regime’
Dmitry Medvedev. Picture: POOL VIA REUTERS/SPUTNIK/YULIA ZYRYANOVA
Moscow — Senior Russian security official Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday that the point of holding peace talks with Ukraine was to ensure a swift and complete Russian victory.
“The Istanbul talks are not for striking a compromise peace on someone else’s delusional terms but for ensuring our swift victory and the complete destruction of the neo-Nazi regime,” the hawkish deputy chair of Russia’s Security Council said on Telegram.
“That’s what the Russian memorandum published yesterday is about.”
Medvedev was referring to a set of Russian demands presented to Ukraine at talks in Istanbul on Monday. Reuters
Earth moves for 200 Karachi jailbreakers
Prisoners stand behind a door, locked up with a pair of handcuffs, inside Malir Jail, after dozens of prisoners escaped from the jail, on the outskirts of Karachi, Pakistan. Picture: REUTERS/AKHTAR SOOMRO
Karachi, Pakistan — More than 200 inmates escaped from a jail in the southern Pakistani city of Karachi late on Monday when they overpowered prison guards after being allowed to leave their cells following a series of earthquakes, local officials and police said.
The jailbreak began just before midnight and continued into the early hours of Tuesday after hundreds of prisoners were allowed into the courtyard of the District Malir prison because of the tremors, Zia Ul Hassan Lanjar, the provincial law minister, told reporters at the scene on Tuesday.
Police said the prisoners snatched guns from prison staff and forced open the main gate after a shoot-out, evading paramilitary soldiers. At least one prisoner was killed and three guards wounded, said provincial police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon. Reuters
No letter from Trump but EU deadline restored
US President Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS/KENT NISHIMURA
Brussels — The EU did not receive a letter from the US in which President Donald Trump’s administration made a demand for countries to submit their best offer on trade negotiations by Wednesday, according to a source familiar with the talks.
After a call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Trump restored a July 9 deadline to allow for talks between Washington and Brussels to continue. Reuters
Wilders breaks free, inviting snap Dutch election
Dutch far-right leader Geert Wilders. Picture: REUTERS/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW
Amsterdam — Dutch far-right leader Geert Wilders’ PVV party left the governing coalition on Tuesday, in a move that is set to topple the right-wing government and likely lead to new elections.
A possible snap election would come at a time when the hard right is growing in strength in Europe. It would be closely watched as a test of whether anger over migration and the cost of living could erode Europe’s unity over how to deal with Russia and bolster support for US President Donald Trump.
Wilders said his party was pulling out because the other three coalition partners were not willing to support his ideas on halting asylum migration. Reuters
Eurozone inflation dips below ECB target for May
EU flags flutter in front of the European Central Bank headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, in this file photograph. Picture: REUTERS/JANA RODENBUSCH
Frankfurt — Eurozone inflation eased below the European Central Bank’s target last month on surprisingly benign services costs, underpinning expectations for further policy easing even as global trade tensions fuel longer-term price pressures.
Consumer price inflation in the 20 countries sharing the euro slowed to 1.9% in May from 2.2% a month earlier, below expectations for 2.0% on a fall in energy prices and a sharp decline in services inflation.
A more closely watched reading on underlying inflation, or prices excluding volatile fuel and food prices, meanwhile slowed to 2.3% from 2.7%, driven by a slowdown in services price growth to 3.2% from 4.0%, Eurostat, the EU’s statistics agency said. Reuters
Ugandan army ‘neutralises’ two armed terrorists
Picture: GORAN TOMASEVIC/REUTERS
Kampala — An explosion was heard near a Roman Catholic shrine in Uganda’s capital on Tuesday morning, Ugandan media reported, and the army said two armed people were “neutralised” in the Munyonyo suburb ahead of celebrations for the Martyrs Day public holiday.
The blast killed at least two people, the Daily Monitor newspaper reported. NBS Television said the explosion was caused by a suspected bomb near the Munyonyo Martyrs’ Shrine in the south of the city.
A Ugandan army spokesperson wrote on X that a “counter-terrorism unit this morning intercepted and neutralised two armed terrorists in Munyonyo, an upscale city suburb.” Reuters
World news briefs: Mass jailbreak after quakes in Pakistan
Jailbreak began just before midnight after hundreds of prisoners were allowed into the courtyard
