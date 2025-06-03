Berlin — Sentiment in the German automotive industry deteriorated further in May, the Ifo institute said on Tuesday, reporting a fall in its business climate index for the sector to -31.8 points from -30.7 in April.
“The confusion surrounding the US tariffs is causing problems for the automotive industry in Germany,” said Ifo sector specialist Anita Woelfl.
Already battling with weak European demand and stiff competition from abroad, German carmakers Volkswagen, BMW and Mercedes-Benz are in talks with the US administration for a deal to soften the blow of import tariffs.
The Ifo survey found companies’ assessment of their current situation improved somewhat in May but remained at a low level of -35.3.
Business expectations, on the other hand, fell to -28.3 from -25.2 points in April, the institute said.
Meanwhile, Volkswagen’s plan to cut 35,000 jobs in Germany by 2030 is on track, with more than 20,000 workers agreeing to end their contracts early, its human resources chief Gunnar Kilian told a works council meeting at the carmaker’s Wolfsburg headquarters on Tuesday.
German carmakers’ mood darkens further
Confusion regarding extent of US tariffs places further strain on industry already battling weak demand and stiff competition
