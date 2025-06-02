World news briefs: UK to expand submarine fleet

Russian Navy's improved kilo-class submarine Kolpino sails in the Bosphorus, on its way to the Black Sea, in Istanbul, Turkey on May 1, 2019. File photo: REUTERS/YORUK ISIK
London — Britain will expand its nuclear-powered attack submarine fleet as part of a defence review to be published on Monday that is designed to prepare the country to fight a modern war and counter the threat from Russia.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer, like other European leaders, is racing to rebuild the UK’s military capabilities after US President Donald Trump told the continent it needed to take more responsibility for its own security.
Monday’s strategic defence review called for Britain’s armed forces to move to a state of “warfighting readiness” and reverse its post-Cold War military decline. Reuters
Flyadeal CEO agitated by narrow-body Airbus delays
Picture: 123RF
New Delhi — The head of Saudi budget carrier flyadeal criticised Airbus’ handling of delays of narrow-body jets and voiced concerns that disruption could spread to freshly ordered wide-body A330neos.
CEO Steven Greenway spoke out about delays on the sidelines of an IATA airline industry summit in New Delhi, just weeks after unveiling an order for 10 A330neo long-haul planes.
“Delays are becoming inexcusable. Transparency, to be frank, is lacking, and we’re getting agitated. How else can we plan? I mean it is just going beyond a joke now,” Greenway told Reuters. Reuters
Eurozone manufacturing up for a third month
Picture: 123RF
London — The downturn in eurozone manufacturing eased further in May, coming close to stabilisation as production increased for the third consecutive month and supported by a near-stabilisation in demand, a survey showed on Monday.
The HCOB Eurozone manufacturing purchasing managers’ index rose to 49.4 in May from 49.0 in April, marking a 33-month high and in line with a preliminary estimate but remaining below the 50.0 threshold separating growth from contraction.
“The upward trend in the headline PMI is still continuing, pointing towards a recovery that is progressing,” said Cyrus de la Rubia, chief economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank. Reuters
German manufacturing activity down again in May
Picture: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY
Berlin — Germany’s manufacturing activity fell in May, though the sector saw a third straight monthly increase in output driven by a continued rise in new export orders, according to a survey released on Monday.
The headline HCOB Germany manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) registered 48.3 in May, slightly down from April’s 48.4. A reading below 50 indicates contraction, marking the thirty-fifth consecutive month of sub-50 readings.
Despite the overall PMI remaining in contraction territory, production volumes increased for the third month in a row, supported by a second consecutive monthly rise in new export orders. International sales grew at a modest pace, with stronger demand reported across Europe and increased sales to the US, partly driven by stockpiling ahead of potential tariff increases. Reuters
Trump-inspired Nawrocki wins presidential race
Polish presidential candidate Karol Nawrocki, backed by the main opposition Law and Justice party, gestures next to his wife Marta Nawrocka, his sons Antoni and Daniel and daughter Katarzyna, as they react to the exit polls of the second round of the presidential election, in Warsaw, Poland, on June 1 2025. Picture: REUTERS/ALEKSANDRA SZMIGIEL
Warsaw — Nationalist opposition candidate Karol Nawrocki narrowly won Poland’s presidential election, results showed on Monday, delivering a major blow to the centrist government’s efforts to cement Warsaw’s pro-European orientation.
In a victory for European conservatives inspired by US President Donald Trump, Nawrocki secured 50.89% of the vote, election commission data showed, an outcome that presages more political gridlock as he is likely to use his presidential veto to thwart Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s liberal policy agenda.
Tusk’s government has been seeking to reverse judicial reforms made by the previous nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) government, but current President Andrzej Duda, a PiS ally, has blocked its efforts — a pattern Nawrocki is likely to continue. Reuters
B9 and Nordic countries want alliance with Ukraine
Nato secretary general Mark Rutte, Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Poland's President Andrzej Duda, Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, and Romania's President Nicusor Dan attend a press conference, on the day of the Nato Bucharest Nine (B9) meeting, in Vilnius, Lithuania, June 2, 2025. REUTERS/INTS KALNINS
Vilnius — Nordic, Baltic and central European Nato members are committed to Ukrainian membership of the military alliance, the leaders of Poland, Romania and Lithuania said in a statement after a summit of the so-called B9 and Nordic countries on Monday. Reuters
