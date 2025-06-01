World news briefs: Trump pulls Musk ally’s Nasa head nomination

Two blown bridges in Russia kill at least 7, injure 69
Specialists of emergency services work at the scene, after a road bridge collapsed onto railway tracks derailing an approaching train in the Bryansk region, Russia, on June 1 2025. Picture: REUTERS
Moscow — At least seven people were killed and 69 injured when two bridges were blown up in separate Russian regions bordering Ukraine ahead of planned peace talks aimed at ending the three-year-old war in Ukraine, Russian officials said on Sunday.
A highway bridge over a railway in the Bryansk region was blown up at 10.50pm (7.50pm GMT) on Saturday while a passenger train carrying 388 passengers to Moscow was passing underneath, Russian investigators said.
Just four hours later, a railway bridge over a highway was blown up in the neighbouring Kursk region, showering the road with parts of a freight train.
Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes serious crimes, linked the incidents and said explicitly that both bridges were blown up. Reuters
New Gaza arrival GHF claims Israeli attack killed 30
Palestinians carry aid supplies which they received from the U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, in the central Gaza Strip, on May 29 2025. Picture: REUTERS/RAMADAN ABED
Cairo — An Israeli attack near an aid distribution point run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) killed at least 30 people in Rafah, Palestinian news agency Wafa and Hamas-affiliated media said on Sunday.
There was no immediate comment from Israel on the reported attack, which Wafa said injured more than 115 people.
The GHF, also backed by Israel, recently started operating in Gaza. While some Palestinians expressed concern over its neutrality and biometric and other checks Israel said it would employ, Israeli officials said it allowed screening of recipients to exclude anyone found to be connected with Hamas.
On May 28, Hamas accused Israel of killing at least three Palestinians and wounding 46 near one of the GHF’s distribution sites, an accusation the aid group denied.
The Israeli military also said its troops fired warning shots in the area outside the compound to re-establish control, as thousands of Palestinians rushed to an aid distribution site. Reuters
Trump yanks Musk ally as Nasa head nominee
Jared Isaacman, US President Donald Trump's nominee to be administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.
File photo: REUTERS/KEN CEDENO
Washington — The White House withdrew Jared Isaacman on Saturday as its nominee for Nasa administrator, abruptly yanking a close ally of Elon Musk from consideration to lead the space agency.
President Donald Trump said he would announce a new candidate soon.
“After a thorough review of prior associations, I am hereby withdrawing the nomination of Jared Isaacman to head Nasa,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social site.
Isaacman, a billionaire private astronaut who had been Musk’s pick to lead Nasa, was due next week for a much-delayed confirmation vote before the US Senate. His removal from consideration caught many in the space industry by surprise. Reuters
Europe prepared to hit back at Trump steel tariffs
US President Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE
Brussels — The European Commission said on Saturday that Europe was prepared to retaliate against President Donald Trump’s plan to double tariffs on imported steel and aluminum, raising the prospect of an escalating trade fight between two of the world’s largest economic powers.
Trump’s announcement on Friday that he would increase tariffs on imported steel and aluminum to 50% from 25%, intensifies his global trade war and came just hours after he accused China of violating an agreement with the US to mutually roll back levies and trade restrictions for critical minerals.
The European Commission said it “strongly” regrets Trump’s plan to increase tariffs, adding it “undermines ongoing efforts to reach a negotiated solution.” Reuters
UK’s Reeves facing key multi-year spending review
UK chancellor of the exchequer Rachel Reeves. Picture: REUTERS/YUI MOK
London — British finance minister Rachel Reeves’ key decision in next week’s multi-year spending review will be how much to spend on healthcare versus other public services, the Institute for Fiscal Studies think tank said on Sunday.
Reeves is due to set out day-to-day spending limits for other government departments on June 11 which will run through to the end of March 2029 — almost until the end of the Labour government’s expected term in office.
Britain has held periodic government spending reviews since 1998, but this is the first since 2015 to cover multiple years, other than one in 2021 focused on the Covid-19 pandemic.
The non-partisan IFS said this spending review could prove to be “one of the most significant domestic policy events” for the current Labour government. Reuters
Indonesia quarry collapse claims 19
Search and rescue operations in the aftermath of rock collapse at a quarry in Cirebon, West Java Province, Indonesia, May 30 2025. Picture: ANDREA RAMADHAN VIA INSTAGRAM/REUTERS
Jakarta — A rock collapse at a quarry at Cirebon in West Java province has killed 19 people, injured eight and six are still missing, local police said on Sunday. Indonesian search and rescue agency Basarnas said authorities continued their search for people trapped in the rubble after the collapse on Friday. Police said they had named two suspects for environmental law violations, as well as for not providing safety equipment and for negligence. Reuters
World news briefs: Trump pulls Musk ally’s Nasa head nomination
Two blown bridges in Russia kill at least 7, injure 69
Moscow — At least seven people were killed and 69 injured when two bridges were blown up in separate Russian regions bordering Ukraine ahead of planned peace talks aimed at ending the three-year-old war in Ukraine, Russian officials said on Sunday.
A highway bridge over a railway in the Bryansk region was blown up at 10.50pm (7.50pm GMT) on Saturday while a passenger train carrying 388 passengers to Moscow was passing underneath, Russian investigators said.
Just four hours later, a railway bridge over a highway was blown up in the neighbouring Kursk region, showering the road with parts of a freight train.
Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes serious crimes, linked the incidents and said explicitly that both bridges were blown up. Reuters
New Gaza arrival GHF claims Israeli attack killed 30
Cairo — An Israeli attack near an aid distribution point run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) killed at least 30 people in Rafah, Palestinian news agency Wafa and Hamas-affiliated media said on Sunday.
There was no immediate comment from Israel on the reported attack, which Wafa said injured more than 115 people.
The GHF, also backed by Israel, recently started operating in Gaza. While some Palestinians expressed concern over its neutrality and biometric and other checks Israel said it would employ, Israeli officials said it allowed screening of recipients to exclude anyone found to be connected with Hamas.
On May 28, Hamas accused Israel of killing at least three Palestinians and wounding 46 near one of the GHF’s distribution sites, an accusation the aid group denied.
The Israeli military also said its troops fired warning shots in the area outside the compound to re-establish control, as thousands of Palestinians rushed to an aid distribution site. Reuters
Trump yanks Musk ally as Nasa head nominee
Washington — The White House withdrew Jared Isaacman on Saturday as its nominee for Nasa administrator, abruptly yanking a close ally of Elon Musk from consideration to lead the space agency.
President Donald Trump said he would announce a new candidate soon.
“After a thorough review of prior associations, I am hereby withdrawing the nomination of Jared Isaacman to head Nasa,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social site.
Isaacman, a billionaire private astronaut who had been Musk’s pick to lead Nasa, was due next week for a much-delayed confirmation vote before the US Senate. His removal from consideration caught many in the space industry by surprise. Reuters
Europe prepared to hit back at Trump steel tariffs
Brussels — The European Commission said on Saturday that Europe was prepared to retaliate against President Donald Trump’s plan to double tariffs on imported steel and aluminum, raising the prospect of an escalating trade fight between two of the world’s largest economic powers.
Trump’s announcement on Friday that he would increase tariffs on imported steel and aluminum to 50% from 25%, intensifies his global trade war and came just hours after he accused China of violating an agreement with the US to mutually roll back levies and trade restrictions for critical minerals.
The European Commission said it “strongly” regrets Trump’s plan to increase tariffs, adding it “undermines ongoing efforts to reach a negotiated solution.” Reuters
UK’s Reeves facing key multi-year spending review
London — British finance minister Rachel Reeves’ key decision in next week’s multi-year spending review will be how much to spend on healthcare versus other public services, the Institute for Fiscal Studies think tank said on Sunday.
Reeves is due to set out day-to-day spending limits for other government departments on June 11 which will run through to the end of March 2029 — almost until the end of the Labour government’s expected term in office.
Britain has held periodic government spending reviews since 1998, but this is the first since 2015 to cover multiple years, other than one in 2021 focused on the Covid-19 pandemic.
The non-partisan IFS said this spending review could prove to be “one of the most significant domestic policy events” for the current Labour government. Reuters
Indonesia quarry collapse claims 19
Jakarta — A rock collapse at a quarry at Cirebon in West Java province has killed 19 people, injured eight and six are still missing, local police said on Sunday. Indonesian search and rescue agency Basarnas said authorities continued their search for people trapped in the rubble after the collapse on Friday. Police said they had named two suspects for environmental law violations, as well as for not providing safety equipment and for negligence. Reuters
US appeals court pauses block on Trump tariffs
Musk’s White House exit raises questions about Tesla’s sales slump and stiff competition
Klaus Schwab files criminal complaint against WEF whistle-blowers
Mauritania’s Tah elected president of African Development Bank
Slovak court finds ECB policymaker guilty of corruption
Israel approves 22 new West Bank settlements in spite of sanctions threats
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Two dead, hundreds arrested in France during Champions League celebrations
India-Pakistan hostility on show at Asian gathering as Europe bristles at US ...
Trump wants to sell more arms to Taiwan than in his first term, say officials
Glacier flattens Swiss village Blatten and threatens more floods
Trump urges Fed chair Powell to cut rates in private White House meeting
Kabila makes first public appearance in rebel-held Goma
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.