World news in brief: Farage would crash UK economy, warns Starmer

Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Picture: POOL via REUTERS/KIN CHEUNG
London — Prime Minister Keir Starmer warned that Nigel Farage would crash the economy if his Reform UK party ever won power, describing his tax and spending plans as a fantasy in a speech attacking the man who has become Labour’s chief threat in the polls.
Starmer’s Labour Party suffered a bruising set of local election results earlier this month after less than a year in power, losing ground to Reform, which also now leads national opinion polls. Farage has pitched a right-wing agenda of lowering immigration and cutting taxes, while also courting workers who may have become disaffected with Labour over Starmer’s efforts to cut public spending. Reuters
Vietnam bans The Economist
Picture: 123RF/Naruedom Yaempongsa
Hanoi — The Economist’s latest printed edition for Asia featuring Vietnam’s top leader, To Lam, on its cover has been banned in Vietnam, sources at two local media distributors said, in a new instance of censorship in the Communist-run country. The May 24 issue portrays Lam with two stars on his eyes on a red backdrop, in a reference to the country’s national flag, with the title: “The man with a plan for Vietnam.” The subheading on its main Vietnam story said: “A Communist Party hard man has to rescue Asia’s great success story”. Vietnam’s ministry of foreign affairs said it had no information about the matter. Reuters
Asian countries avoid dollar bonds
A passerby walks past Japan's Nikkei stock prices quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan. Picture: ISSEI KATO/REUTERS
Bengaluru — Governments in Asia and Europe are raising far less debt in dollars than usual, preferring to issue at home as they avoid exposure to rising US yields, currency volatility and broader concerns about US government finances. According to Dealogic data, issuance of dollar bonds by non-US sovereigns dropped 19% to $86.2bn in the first five months of this year compared with the same period last year, marking the first decline in three years. The January-May dollar bond issuance by the governments of Canada and Saudi Arabia fell 31% and 29% to $10.9bn and $11.9bn, respectively, while issuance by Israel and Poland declined 37% and 31% to $4.9bn and $5.4bn. Reuters
Army searches for man after Alpine ice deluge
Debris from a crumbling glacier that partially collapsed and tumbled onto the village of Blatten, Switzerland, is seen on May 29 2025. Picture: REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Wiler — The army was deployed and rescue specialists were airlifted in to search for a man still missing on Thursday after a large piece of glacier crashed down a mountain in Switzerland, burying much of a picturesque Swiss Alpine village. Blatten had already been evacuated more than a week earlier when part of the mountain behind the Birch glacier began to crumble but a 64-year-old man was thought to have been in the area of the deluge of ice, mud and rock on Wednesday. The debris has carved a grey gash into the wooded mountainside, stripping it bare of trees and leaving channels of water seeping over the mass of rock and earth below. Reuters
UK financial watchdog to review pensions
Picture: 123RF
London — Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority said on Thursday it planned to request data from firms next year as part of the government’s pension investment review to better understand asset allocation strategies and refine proposed rules. “We plan to contact relevant firms later this year and ask them to provide data in early 2026 so we can better understand how firms think about asset allocation and refine our proposed rules,” the authority said in an update. Reuters
Marcos reinvigorates cabinet
Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, and Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 26 2025. Picture: REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain
Manila — Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has retained his defence, justice and interior secretaries but replaced the solicitor general, his office said, after asking for all his cabinet to resign as he tries to reinvigorate his government. Last week’s sweeping call for the “courtesy resignations”, which was extended on Thursday to include the heads of companies owned or controlled by the government, followed a disappointing performance in the May 12 midterm elections. “This is not a purge,” Lucas Bersamin, executive secretary to Marcos, said on Thursday, adding it was a drive by the president to improve the quality of public service. Reuters
