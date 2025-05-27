World news in brief: Russian hacking group blamed for Dutch cyberattacks

Russian hacking group blamed for Dutch cyberattacks
Picture: 123RF/WELCOMIA
A previously unknown Russian hacking group was behind attacks last year on the networks of the Dutch police, Nato and several European countries, Dutch intelligence agencies said on Tuesday. The group, nicknamed Laundry Bear by the security agencies, was most likely supported by the Russian state, the Dutch General Intelligence Agency and Military Agency said in a joint letter to parliament. “The cyberattacks against Dutch institutions are part of a larger international cyber threat posed by the hacker group,” they said. The group operated under the radar until it was discovered conducting a hacking operation in September 2024 in which it successfully gained access to the confidential details of Dutch police officials, it said. Laundry Bear also conducted cyber-espionage against companies that produce high-end technologies that Russia has difficulty accessing due to Western sanctions over the Ukraine war, it said. “The investigation also reveals that Laundry Bear has been responsible for cyber operations against Western governments and other institutions since at least 2024,” the statement added. Reuters
Guinea cancels 129 mineral exploration permits
Picture: Sowetan
Guinea’s military government has cancelled 129 mineral exploration permits, it said in a statement late on Monday, as the West African nation tightens control over its assets. A senior official at the ministry of mines said the decision was taken to free unused resources for other investors. “We’ve simplified it by digitising the whole system, which can now be better controlled,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. It was not immediately clear whether any investments would be affected by the move. A second Guinean ministry official said most of the cancelled permits were to identify gold deposits and that the assets had been returned to the state. Guinea this month retracted 51 mining licences that were being underutilised or had not begun operating. Those licences concerned bauxite, gold, diamond, graphite and iron concessions. Reuters
EU warns Hungary over LGBTQ+ draft law
People attend the Budapest Pride march in Budapest, Hungary, July 23, 2022. Picture: REUTERS/Marton Monus/File Photo
The European Commission has serious concerns about the rule of law situation in Hungary, EU commissioner for democracy Michael McGrath said in Brussels ahead of a meeting with European foreign affairs ministers. Referring to a Hungarian draft law that would ban the Pride march by LGBTQ+ communities, McGrath said: “We believe it is a breach of EU law ... and we have asked the Hungarian government to withdraw that draft law. And in the absence of that happening, and should they proceed to legislate and enact this legislation, we stand ready to use the tools at our disposal.” Read the full story. Reuters
French premier plans to tackle public finances
French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou. Picture: Tom Nicholson
French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou said on Tuesday he will unveil proposals in early July to get public finances under control, adding that “everyone will have to make an effort”. “In early July, I will propose to the French people a plan to return public finances to equilibrium over three or four years,” Bayrou told BFM TV. “We have allowed deficits to pile up, we have allowed a mountain of debt to accumulate. The country is over-indebted,” he said. Bayrou also reiterated he was in favour of proposing a referendum on the country’s budget but that the decision was in the hands of President Emmanuel Macron. Centrist Bayrou’s minority government is trying to come up with €40bn in budget savings to cut its fiscal deficit to 4.6% of economic output next year, but many of the measures floated so far have found little political support. Reuters
