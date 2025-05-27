US President Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS
Washington — National Public Radio and three Colorado public radio stations are suing the Trump administration over the president’s executive order to cut federal funding for public broadcasting, NPR said on Tuesday.
US President Donald Trump’s order against NPR and fellow public broadcaster PBS earlier this month barring the use of Congressionally appropriated funds violated the First Amendment, it said.
“The intent could not be more clear — the executive order aims to punish NPR for the content of news and other programming the president dislikes,” NPR CEO Katherine Maher said in a statement. “This is retaliatory, viewpoint-based discrimination in violation of the First Amendment.”
Aspen Public Radio, Colorado Public Radio, and KSUT Public Radio also joined the lawsuit, according to the statement.
Representatives for the White House could not be immediately reached for comment.
US’s National Public Radio sues Trump over funding cut
Executive order aims to punish broadcaster for the content of news and other programming the president dislikes, CEO says
Washington — National Public Radio and three Colorado public radio stations are suing the Trump administration over the president’s executive order to cut federal funding for public broadcasting, NPR said on Tuesday.
US President Donald Trump’s order against NPR and fellow public broadcaster PBS earlier this month barring the use of Congressionally appropriated funds violated the First Amendment, it said.
“The intent could not be more clear — the executive order aims to punish NPR for the content of news and other programming the president dislikes,” NPR CEO Katherine Maher said in a statement. “This is retaliatory, viewpoint-based discrimination in violation of the First Amendment.”
Aspen Public Radio, Colorado Public Radio, and KSUT Public Radio also joined the lawsuit, according to the statement.
Representatives for the White House could not be immediately reached for comment.
Reuters
Trump delays EU tariffs until July 9
Trump agrees US will participate in G20, says Ramaphosa
Oil climbs after Donald Trump extends EU trade talks deadline
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Trump Media aims to raise $3bn to buy cryptocurrencies
Iran rules out halting uranium enrichment to secure US nuke deal
How Nippon Steel’s persistent negotiator paved way for US merger
CLEO ROSE-INNES: Is the Group of 20 about to get Doge(d)?
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.