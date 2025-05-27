World

US’s National Public Radio sues Trump over funding cut

Executive order aims to punish broadcaster for the content of news and other programming the president dislikes, CEO says

27 May 2025 - 15:39
by Katharine Jackson and Nadita Bose
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
US President Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS
US President Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS

Washington — National Public Radio and three Colorado public radio stations are suing the Trump administration over the president’s executive order to cut federal funding for public broadcasting, NPR said on Tuesday.

US President Donald Trump’s order against NPR and fellow public broadcaster PBS earlier this month barring the use of Congressionally appropriated funds violated the First Amendment, it said.

“The intent could not be more clear — the executive order aims to punish NPR for the content of news and other programming the president dislikes,” NPR CEO Katherine Maher said in a statement. “This is retaliatory, viewpoint-based discrimination in violation of the First Amendment.”

Aspen Public Radio, Colorado Public Radio, and KSUT Public Radio also joined the lawsuit, according to the statement.

Representatives for the White House could not be immediately reached for comment.

Reuters

Trump delays EU tariffs until July 9

US president delays imposing 50% tariffs for a few weeks to allow more time for trade talks
World
1 day ago

Trump agrees US will participate in G20, says Ramaphosa

US president’s decision to attend high-level forum in SA marks a notable departure from his previous stance
National
1 day ago

Oil climbs after Donald Trump extends EU trade talks deadline

Trade, tariff headlines and fiscal concerns will be ‘main wild card for risk sentiment and crude oil this week’, says IG market analyst
Markets
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Putin is ‘absolutely crazy’, says Trump after ...
World
2.
US-made iPhones face multiple hurdles, with ...
World
3.
Hamas agrees to Gaza proposal but Israel ...
World / Middle East
4.
Rubio grilled over foreign policy, SA ‘refugees’ ...
World / Americas
5.
Trump delays EU tariffs until July 9
World / Europe

Related Articles

Trump Media aims to raise $3bn to buy cryptocurrencies

Companies

Iran rules out halting uranium enrichment to secure US nuke deal

World / Asia

How Nippon Steel’s persistent negotiator paved way for US merger

Companies / Industrials

CLEO ROSE-INNES: Is the Group of 20 about to get Doge(d)?

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.