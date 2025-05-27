World

US-backed humanitarian group a ‘distraction’ in Gaza, UN says

Gaza Humanitarian Foundation says it has begun distributing supplies

27 May 2025 - 14:04
by Emma Farge
Israeli military vehicles near the border with Gaza on May 20 2025. Picture: REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Geneva — The work of a US-backed private humanitarian organisation tasked with distributing aid in Gaza is a distraction from what is needed, such as the opening of crossing points, a UN spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), which began as an Israeli-initiated plan and has drawn criticism from the UN and others, said on Monday it began distributing supplies in Gaza.

This follows an Israeli blockade for 11 weeks that was only partially lifted in recent days and that prompted a famine warning from a global hunger monitor and international criticism.

“We do not participate in this modality for the reasons given. It is a distraction from what is actually needed,” Jens Laerke, spokesperson for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs told a Geneva briefing, calling for the reopening of all crossings.

He also called for an end to Israeli restrictions on the type of aid being allowed to enter the enclave, which he said was being “cherry picked” and did not always match needs.

Israel is in charge of vetting all aid entering Gaza and regularly rejects a wide array of items it considers could be put to military use by militant group Hamas.

It said the new system is aimed at separating aid from Hamas, which it accuses of stealing and using food to impose control over the population, a charge rejected by Hamas, which said it protects aid convoys from gangs of armed looters.

Juliette Touma, communications director of the UN Palestinian refugee agency, said that it had large medical shipments waiting that have been denied entry into Gaza.

“We have more than 3,000 trucks, not only of food, but also medicines that are lining up in places like Jordan and Egypt, that are waiting for the green light to go in, and they’re carrying medicines and that is expiring soon,” she said.

Reuters

Some bread and baby food reaching Gaza’s most vulnerable

Shortages caused by an 11-week Israeli blockade have begun to ease as flour and other food aid trucks roll in
World
5 days ago

Pope Leo appeals for Israel to allow aid in Gaza

Leo has mentioned the situation in Gaza several times in the first weeks of his papacy
World
6 days ago

‘Hatred for Jews and Israel aligned’ in US murder of Israeli embassy staff

The shooting is seen as a direct result of ‘toxic anti-Semitic incitement against Israel and Jews around the world’
World
5 days ago
