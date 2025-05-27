Service members of the 65th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces attend a military drill as recruits near a frontline, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia region. Picture: Press Service of the Ukrainian Armed Forces
Moscow — Russia’s defence ministry said on Tuesday that Ukraine, backed by certain European countries, had taken several “provocative steps” aimed at derailing Moscow-initiated direct peace talks with Kyiv.
The first direct talks between Russia and Ukraine in over three years took place on May 16, but failed to produce a ceasefire agreement.
“At the initiative of the Russian Federation, direct Russian-Ukrainian dialogue on a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine has been resumed,” the ministry said.
“At the same time, the Kyiv regime, supported by certain European countries, has taken a number of provocative steps aimed at disrupting the negotiation process.”
According to the Russian ministry, since May 20, Ukraine has significantly increased drone and missile attacks on Russian territory, using Western-supplied munitions and targeting civilian areas.
Between the evening of May 20 and the morning of May 27, Russian air defence systems intercepted and destroyed 2,331 Ukrainian drones, including 1,465 outside the immediate conflict zone, the ministry said.
Ukraine has also reported a sharp escalation in Russian attacks on its territory, including a record barrage on Sunday night.
The intensification prompted US President Donald Trump to comment that Russian President Vladimir Putin had “gone absolutely crazy,” while also threatening new sanctions.
Russia’s defence ministry on Tuesday said that its strikes were retaliatory, precise and targeted solely at military facilities and enterprises within Ukraine’s military-industrial complex.
European countries backing Ukraine to derail peace talks, says Russia
Russian defence ministry points to ‘provocative steps aimed at disrupting the negotiation process’
Moscow — Russia’s defence ministry said on Tuesday that Ukraine, backed by certain European countries, had taken several “provocative steps” aimed at derailing Moscow-initiated direct peace talks with Kyiv.
The first direct talks between Russia and Ukraine in over three years took place on May 16, but failed to produce a ceasefire agreement.
“At the initiative of the Russian Federation, direct Russian-Ukrainian dialogue on a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine has been resumed,” the ministry said.
“At the same time, the Kyiv regime, supported by certain European countries, has taken a number of provocative steps aimed at disrupting the negotiation process.”
According to the Russian ministry, since May 20, Ukraine has significantly increased drone and missile attacks on Russian territory, using Western-supplied munitions and targeting civilian areas.
Between the evening of May 20 and the morning of May 27, Russian air defence systems intercepted and destroyed 2,331 Ukrainian drones, including 1,465 outside the immediate conflict zone, the ministry said.
Ukraine has also reported a sharp escalation in Russian attacks on its territory, including a record barrage on Sunday night.
The intensification prompted US President Donald Trump to comment that Russian President Vladimir Putin had “gone absolutely crazy,” while also threatening new sanctions.
Russia’s defence ministry on Tuesday said that its strikes were retaliatory, precise and targeted solely at military facilities and enterprises within Ukraine’s military-industrial complex.
Reuters
Rival marches draw thousands to streets of Warsaw ahead of presidential vote
Vatican ‘a bit inelegant’ for peace talks, says Putin foreign minister
G7 finance leaders try to downplay tariff disputes
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Putin is ‘absolutely crazy’, says Trump after Russian attack
Russia, Ukraine exchange 1,000 prisoners each, including 120 civilians
At least 12 killed after Russia launches its biggest air attack on Ukraine
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.