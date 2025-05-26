World news briefs: Saudis deny lifting of alcohol ban

An aerial view of Riyadh, capital of Saudi Arabia. Picture: 123RF
A Saudi official denied on Monday media reports saying the kingdom, the birthplace of Islam, would lift its 73-year-old ban on alcohol, which is prohibited for observant Muslims. The report, which was picked up by some international media after it appeared on a wine blog last week, said Saudi authorities planned to allow the controlled sale of alcohol as the country prepares to host the 2034 Soccer World Cup. It did not give a source for the information. The report sparked a vigorous online debate in the conservative kingdom, whose king also holds the title of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques — Islam’s most revered places in Mecca and Medina. Saudi Arabia’s de facto leader, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, known as MBS, is pushing a series of reforms to open up the country for tourism and business, as part of an effort to strengthen non-oil sectors of the economy. The government ended its prohibition on allowing women to drive in 2017, and has eased some rules on sex segregation in public spaces and reduced the power of the religious police. A minor step towards allowing alcoholic drinks to be consumed in the kingdom was the opening of the first alcohol store in the capital, Riyadh, last year serving exclusively non-Muslim diplomats. Before that, alcohol was available only through diplomatic mail or on the black market. — Reuters
Pushback on deforestation restrictions grows
An aerial view of the deforestation and the destruction of habitats in the Amazon. Picture: JUANCHO TORRES/ANADOLU AGENCY VIA GETTY IMAGES
The EU is facing further pressure from member countries to delay and weaken its upcoming law to restrict deforestation, with 11 governments demanding changes, a document seen by Reuters showed. The world-first policy aims to end the 10% of global deforestation fuelled by EU consumption of imported soy, beef, palm oil and other products, but has become a politically contested part of Europe’s green agenda. The EU already delayed its launch by a year to December 2025, after complaints from trading partners including Brazil and the US, and cut back reporting rules after industry criticism. Last week, the commission said it would spare the vast majority of countries the strictest checks. A group of 11 countries, led by Austria and Luxembourg, has demanded the European Commission simplify the rules further, and urged delaying its application date again. “The requirements imposed on farmers and foresters remain high, if not impossible to implement. They are disproportionate to the regulation’s objective,” the countries said in a paper, which EU agriculture ministers will discuss in Brussels on Monday. Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Finland, Italy, Latvia, Portugal, Romania and Slovenia also signed the paper. — Reuters
Syndicate linked to record 2-tonne drugs bust
A man smokes crystal methamphetamine, locally referred to as "ice," on the streets of Raja Bazar, Rawalpindi, Pakistan. Picture: REUTERS/ADREES LATIF
Indonesian authorities seized about two tonnes of methamphetamine off Sumatra island in the biggest seizure of drugs in the country’s history, its narcotics agency said on Monday. The agency linked the drugs to a syndicate in the Golden Triangle — an area where northeastern Myanmar meets parts of Thailand and Laos, which has a long history of producing drugs for distribution as far as Japan and New Zealand. Marthinus Hukom, chief of Indonesia’s narcotics agency, told reporters that after five months of surveillance authorities last week sent ships to stop a vessel called “Sea Dragon Tarawa” and discovered the methamphetamine in boxes. Hukom said the drugs were thought to have come from a syndicate in the Golden Triangle and were destined for Indonesia as well as other Southeast Asian countries such as Malaysia and the Philippines. Four Indonesians and two Thai nationals were apprehended on the ship, he said. “This seizure is the biggest drug discovery in the history of drug eradication in Indonesia,” he said.
Russia asked to explain suspected airspace violation
Picture: POOL via REUTERS/ALEX BRANDON
Finland’s foreign ministry said on Monday it had summoned Russia’s Helsinki ambassador over a suspected violation of Finnish airspace that took place last week. Nato member Finland on Friday said it believed two Russian military aircraft entered its airspace off the coast of Porvoo in the southern part of the Nordic country, and that the Finnish Border Guard was investigating the incident. “The ambassador was told that Finland takes the suspected territorial violation seriously,” the Finnish foreign ministry said in a statement to Reuters. The ambassador had indicated he would pass on the message, the ministry said without elaborating. Russia’s embassy in Helsinki did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Baltic Sea region is on high alert after a string of power cable, telecom link and gas pipeline outages since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, with the Nato alliance boosting its presence in the area with frigates, aircraft and naval drones. — Reuters
Stay at home order leads to over 700 deaths
Picture: 123RF/DMITRY KALINOVSKY
A sit-at-home order by banned separatist group Indigenous People of Biafra in Nigeria’s southeast has led to the death of more than 700 people in the region over the past four years, an intelligence consultancy said in a new report. The IPOB, campaigning for the secession of the southeast that is predominantly inhabited by the Igbo ethnic group, has been labelled a terrorist organisation by Nigerian authorities. SBM Intelligence reported that the fatalities resulted from the killing of civilians who defied the weekly stay-at-home order every Monday and on other specific days, as well as from clashes between the IPOB and Nigerian security forces. “IPOB’s enforcement tactics, including arson, looting and targeted assassinations, have created a climate of fear,” the SBM report said. — Reuters
Vast energy supply plan includes coal and renewables
Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA
Indonesia plans to add 69.5GW of power capacity by the end of 2034, much of which from renewable sources, though it still expects to have new coal-fired power plants come online, its energy ministry said on Monday. Detailed in a new 2025-2034 energy supply plan, the government said Indonesia will need 2,967.4-trillion rupiah ($183bn) of investment to realise the expansion. State utility Perusahaan Listrik Negara will invest 567.6-trillion rupiah in new power plants and the government will offer 1,566.1-trillion rupiah of opportunities to investors. Southeast Asia’s largest economy has been working on the electricity supply plan for months, promising it to be an environmentally friendly investment plan that supports a target of reaching net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2060. The new plan calls for 42.6GW of power plants with renewable sources such as solar, hydroelectricity and geothermal, as well as 10.3GW of energy storage. It also includes 10.3GW of gas-fired power plants and 6.3GW of coal-fired power plants. — Reuters
Australian ethics questioned over Darwin Port
Machinery can be seen sitting at the Port of Darwin, located in the Northern Territory's capital city of Darwin in Australia. Picture: REUTERS/TOM WESTBROOK
China’s ambassador to Canberra has criticised the Australian government’s intention to return Darwin Port to local ownership, saying the Chinese company running the strategically located northern port should not be punished. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in April during the election campaign that his government was working on a plan to force the sale of Darwin Port from its Chinese owner on national interest grounds. Australia sold the commercial port on a 99-year lease to Chinese company Landbridge in 2015, a move that was criticised by Barack Obama, the US president at the time. About 2,000 US Marines exercise for six months of the year in the northern city. Ambassador Xiao Qian said Landbridge Group had invested in the port and contributed to the local economy, according to a statement on Sunday by the Chinese embassy. “Such an enterprise and project deserves encouragement, not punishment. It is ethically questionable to lease the port when it was unprofitable and then seek to reclaim it once it becomes profitable,” the statement said. — Reuters
Appeals court ruling paves way for Kurz comeback
Former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz walks out of the courtroom during break where the court hears Kurz's appeal against perjury conviction in Vienna, Austria, on May 26 2025. Picture: REUTERS/LISA LEUTNER
An Austrian appeals court has overturned conservative former chancellor Sebastian Kurz’s recent perjury conviction and the resulting eight-month suspended prison sentence, news agency APA reported on Monday. The ruling removes Kurz’s only criminal conviction, taking away a serious obstacle to a future political comeback for the 38-year-old, though prosecutors have yet to decide whether to charge him over potential corruption-related offences in a separate investigation that forced him from office in 2021. The court was not immediately available for comment. Kurz denies all wrongdoing. “I have been confronted with accusations for years. There have been numerous court hearings — a huge amount of confrontation with these accusations. You have all witnessed how much this has been celebrated and that it has now all collapsed,” he said outside the court. The case centred on whether Kurz was merely kept informed of deliberations on the appointment of executives for newly created state holding company OBAG when he was chancellor, or was in fact making the decisions. — Reuters
