Proposal gets nod for Palestinians to raise flag at WHO

Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli strike on a house in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip on May 14 2025. Picture: REUTERS/Mahmoud Issa
Geneva — The Palestinian delegation won the right to fly their flag at the World Health Organisation (WHO) after a symbolic victory in a vote on Monday that its envoy hopes will lead to greater recognition within the UN and beyond.
The proposal, brought by China, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and others at the global agency's annual assembly in Geneva, passed with 95 in favour and four against — Israel, Hungary, Czech Republic and Germany — and 27 abstentions.
It follows a successful Palestinian bid for membership of the UN General Assembly last year and comes amid signs that France could recognise a Palestinian state.
In apparent reference to the devastating Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, Lebanon’s delegate Rana el Khoury said the vote's outcome provided “a small ray of hope for the brave Palestinian people whose suffering has reached unbearable levels”.
Israel argued against the WHO resolution and called for a vote. Its main ally, the US, which plans to exit the WHO, did not participate.
Even though almost 150 countries have recognised a Palestinian state, most major Western and other powers have not, including the US, Britain, France, Germany and Japan.
France and Japan voted in favour of the proposal while Britain abstained.
“It is symbolic and one act but a sign that we are part of an international community to help on health needs,” the Palestinian ambassador to the UN in Geneva, Ibrahim Khraishi, said. “I hope we will soon have full membership of the WHO and all UN forums.”
Palestinians seek statehood in territories Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war.
They have official observer state status at the WHO, which is undergoing a transformation as it looks ahead to life without its biggest donor, the US.
Last week, the Palestinians won the right to receive notifications under the WHO’s International Health Regulations — a set of global rules for monitoring outbreaks.
Reuters
