Brussels — The EU Commission on Friday declined to comment on US President Donald Trump's recommendation to put a 50% tariff on goods from the EU from June 1.
The commission said it would wait until for a phone call between EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic and his US counterpart, Jamieson Greer, to take place at 3pm GMT.
EU will not comment on US trade tariffs before call
Trade chiefs from both sides are due to speak to each other at 3pm GMT
Brussels — The EU Commission on Friday declined to comment on US President Donald Trump's recommendation to put a 50% tariff on goods from the EU from June 1.
The commission said it would wait until for a phone call between EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic and his US counterpart, Jamieson Greer, to take place at 3pm GMT.
