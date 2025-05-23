World

EU will not comment on US trade tariffs before call

Trade chiefs from both sides are due to speak to each other at 3pm GMT

23 May 2025 - 14:27
by Phil Blenkinsop
US President Donald Trump. Picture: ANNA MONEYMAKER/GETTY IMAGES
Brussels — The EU Commission on Friday declined to comment on US President Donald Trump's recommendation to put a 50% tariff on goods from the EU from June 1.

The commission said it would wait until for a phone call between EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic and his US counterpart, Jamieson Greer, to take place at 3pm GMT.

Reuters

