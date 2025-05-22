Global health bodies could team up more to tackle US-led funding crisis

London — Two global health groups that fund billions of dollars worth of critical medical aid — from childhood vaccines to malaria treatments — are in talks about merging some functions to help combat a financing crunch, their CEOs told Reuters.
The groups — the Global Fund to Fight Aids, Tuberculosis and Malaria and the vaccine group Gavi — said they had been discussing working more efficiently together for several years, but a huge pull-back on government-funded aid budgets, led by the Trump administration, has given the talks more urgency.
“I think the crisis — and it is a crisis, what we’re facing in global health right now — is an impetus to think hard about the shape and structure of the global health ecosystem,” said Peter Sands, CEO of the Global Fund.
Gavi and the Global Fund set up a working group in autumn last year to work more closely together and explore merging some functions, joined by the World Bank’s Global Financing Facility for women and girls. The group’s work, which is ongoing, has not been previously reported.
“The idea is not to bring these huge structures together, the idea is to work better at the country level... to make life for countries easier,” said Gavi CEO Sania Nishtar.
Sands and Nishtar spoke to Reuters during the World Health Organisation’s annual meeting in Geneva, at which budget cuts and efficiencies were high on the agenda.
Nishtar gave an example of Gavi in Nigeria helping local health officials give children measles and rubella vaccines, while Global Fund supported them giving bed nets to their parents to help prevent malaria. Previously, the two groups might have had separate desks, supply chains, data, staff, logistics and guidelines, and even warehouses. That should be done better, she said.
Working together on rolling out the malaria vaccine, led by Gavi, alongside other malaria tools like preventive drugs, which the Global Fund manages, had also prompted greater co-operation.
The Global Fund is trying to raise $18bn for its work from 2027-2029, and Gavi is trying to raise $9bn for 2026-2030.
Donors said that they were pushing for efficiencies as they considered how much to pledge to the groups, which have saved millions of lives since beginning work in the early 2000s.
A Gavi spokesperson said it had started a voluntary departure scheme among its 650 staff and consultants and was working to streamline operations. The Global Fund has about 1,200 staff and declined to comment on potential cuts.
Advocates including Bill Gates, a major global health funder through his foundation, said he had been talking to governments about the essential role the two organisations play.
“Being an advocate and making sure the money is well-spent, that is part of my role,” he said earlier this month.
Reuters
