World news in brief: Trump tariffs could hit German economy hard

US President Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS
The German Council of Economic Experts cut its forecast for Europe’s largest economy on Wednesday, now expecting it to stagnate this year during a “pronounced phase of weakness”. The academic body that advises the German government on economic policy had predicted the economy would grow 0.4% this year in previous forecasts published in November. Germany has been the only member of the G7 advanced economies that failed to grow for the last two years, burdened by fiscal restraints and an industrial downturn. The tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump are expected to deal a major blow to its export-orientated economy. — Reuters
Former Ukrainian politician shot dead in Spain
Police officers work near the body of former Ukrainian politician Andriy Portnov, at the spot where, according to the Spain's Interior Ministry, he was shot and killed by unidentified gunmen, outside a school, in Madrid, Spain May 21, 2025. Picture: REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Unidentified gunmen shot and killed a former Ukrainian politician on Wednesday morning outside a school in a wealthy suburb of Madrid, Spain’s interior ministry said. Police received a call about the shooting of a Ukrainian citizen at 9.15am (7.15am GMT) local time outside the elite American School of Madrid, located in Pozuelo de Alarcon, Madrid police said. “Several people shot him in the back and the head and then fled towards a forested area,” an interior ministry source said. The victim, Andriy Portnov, 51, was a senior aide to Ukraine’s pro-Russian former President Viktor Yanukovich, who was ousted in a 2014 popular uprising. — Reuters
Kremlin-Washington prisoner swap discussed
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Picture: REUTERS/SPUTNIK/PAVEL BYRKIN
The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Russia and the US were working on a prisoner swap between the two countries, but that the timing of the exchange was not yet known. US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed a possible prisoner exchange involving nine people from each side during a phone call on Monday. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said “the appropriate government agencies” from both sides were in touch with each other on the issue. A source close to the Kremlin said the US side had previously provided Moscow with a list of nine Americans jailed in Russia that Washington wants returned. — Reuters
Starmer to revisit pensioner fuel payment cuts
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, May 21, 2025. Picture: REUTERS/Hannah McKay
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Wednesday the government wanted to make winter fuel payments available to more pensioners, suggesting he was open to reversing a widely criticised cut in the payments. “I recognise that people are still feeling the pressure of the cost of living crisis, including pensioners,” Starmer told parliament. “We want to ensure that as we go forward, more pensioners are eligible for winter fuel payments. “As the economy improves, we want to take measures that will impact on people’s lives, and therefore we will look at the [winter payment] threshold, but that will have to be part of a fiscal event,” he added. — Reuters
Ukrainian drones ‘shot down on way to Moscow’
A Russian soldier. Picture: ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO/REUTERS
Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Wednesday that air defence forces had downed three drones en route to Russia’s capital. “The defence ministry’s forces repelled an attack by three drones flying towards Moscow. Emergency services specialists are working at the site where the debris fell,” Sobyanin said on Telegram. The ministry said air defence units had shot down 159 Ukrainian drones over various regions and at least six had been shot down over the Moscow region. Russia’s aviation watchdog said three of Moscow’s airports had resumed operations after restrictions to ensure the safety of flights. Reuters
Farm minister resigns after free rice blunder
Japan's agriculture, forestry and fisheries minister Taku Eto. Picture: KYODO via REUTERS
Japanese farm minister Taku Eto resigned on Wednesday after remarks he made about rice triggered criticism from voters and legislators, posing a challenge to Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s government. Eto has been in hot water since media reports exposed comments he made at the weekend that he had “never had to buy rice” thanks to gifts from supporters. The comment led to a frenzy of criticism from voters, already angry about the high price of the staple food. Ishiba appointed former environment minister Shinjiro Koizumi as his replacement at the ministry of agriculture, forestry & fisheries. Reuters
Man executed for shooting at Azerbaijan embassy
Picture: 123RF/RUSLANPHOTO2
A man charged over a fatal shooting at Azerbaijan’s embassy in the Iranian capital, Tehran, was executed on Wednesday, Iran's judiciary news outlet Mizan said. The shooting, in January 2023 and led to the killing of the Azeri embassy security chief, brought relations between Tehran and Baku to a new low, with the latter branding the shooting an “act of terrorism”. Judicial authorities ruled the attack was for “personal reasons”, Mizan reported. “I thought my wife was at Azerbaijan’s embassy in Tehran and was not willing to meet me. I decided to go there with a Kalashnikov rifle,” the defendant said during his trial. Reuters
Members of suspected terrorist group arrested
Picture: 123RF/BELCHONOK
German authorities on Wednesday arrested five adolescents suspected of forming a far-right terrorist group and said the charges included attempted murder and severe arson. The arrests follow arson attacks on a community centre and a refugee shelter. Federal prosecutors said in a statement the five were male culpable minors who formed a group which styled itself as the “last wave of defence” to protect the “German nation”. The group’s “aim is to commit acts of violence primarily against migrants and political opponents to bring about the collapse of the democratic system of Germany,” the statement said. Reuters
World news in brief: Trump tariffs could hit German economy hard
Trump tariffs could hit German economy hard
The German Council of Economic Experts cut its forecast for Europe’s largest economy on Wednesday, now expecting it to stagnate this year during a “pronounced phase of weakness”. The academic body that advises the German government on economic policy had predicted the economy would grow 0.4% this year in previous forecasts published in November. Germany has been the only member of the G7 advanced economies that failed to grow for the last two years, burdened by fiscal restraints and an industrial downturn. The tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump are expected to deal a major blow to its export-orientated economy. — Reuters
Former Ukrainian politician shot dead in Spain
Unidentified gunmen shot and killed a former Ukrainian politician on Wednesday morning outside a school in a wealthy suburb of Madrid, Spain’s interior ministry said. Police received a call about the shooting of a Ukrainian citizen at 9.15am (7.15am GMT) local time outside the elite American School of Madrid, located in Pozuelo de Alarcon, Madrid police said. “Several people shot him in the back and the head and then fled towards a forested area,” an interior ministry source said. The victim, Andriy Portnov, 51, was a senior aide to Ukraine’s pro-Russian former President Viktor Yanukovich, who was ousted in a 2014 popular uprising. — Reuters
Kremlin-Washington prisoner swap discussed
The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Russia and the US were working on a prisoner swap between the two countries, but that the timing of the exchange was not yet known. US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed a possible prisoner exchange involving nine people from each side during a phone call on Monday. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said “the appropriate government agencies” from both sides were in touch with each other on the issue. A source close to the Kremlin said the US side had previously provided Moscow with a list of nine Americans jailed in Russia that Washington wants returned. — Reuters
Starmer to revisit pensioner fuel payment cuts
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Wednesday the government wanted to make winter fuel payments available to more pensioners, suggesting he was open to reversing a widely criticised cut in the payments. “I recognise that people are still feeling the pressure of the cost of living crisis, including pensioners,” Starmer told parliament. “We want to ensure that as we go forward, more pensioners are eligible for winter fuel payments. “As the economy improves, we want to take measures that will impact on people’s lives, and therefore we will look at the [winter payment] threshold, but that will have to be part of a fiscal event,” he added. — Reuters
Ukrainian drones ‘shot down on way to Moscow’
Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Wednesday that air defence forces had downed three drones en route to Russia’s capital. “The defence ministry’s forces repelled an attack by three drones flying towards Moscow. Emergency services specialists are working at the site where the debris fell,” Sobyanin said on Telegram. The ministry said air defence units had shot down 159 Ukrainian drones over various regions and at least six had been shot down over the Moscow region. Russia’s aviation watchdog said three of Moscow’s airports had resumed operations after restrictions to ensure the safety of flights. Reuters
Farm minister resigns after free rice blunder
Japanese farm minister Taku Eto resigned on Wednesday after remarks he made about rice triggered criticism from voters and legislators, posing a challenge to Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s government. Eto has been in hot water since media reports exposed comments he made at the weekend that he had “never had to buy rice” thanks to gifts from supporters. The comment led to a frenzy of criticism from voters, already angry about the high price of the staple food. Ishiba appointed former environment minister Shinjiro Koizumi as his replacement at the ministry of agriculture, forestry & fisheries. Reuters
Man executed for shooting at Azerbaijan embassy
A man charged over a fatal shooting at Azerbaijan’s embassy in the Iranian capital, Tehran, was executed on Wednesday, Iran's judiciary news outlet Mizan said. The shooting, in January 2023 and led to the killing of the Azeri embassy security chief, brought relations between Tehran and Baku to a new low, with the latter branding the shooting an “act of terrorism”. Judicial authorities ruled the attack was for “personal reasons”, Mizan reported. “I thought my wife was at Azerbaijan’s embassy in Tehran and was not willing to meet me. I decided to go there with a Kalashnikov rifle,” the defendant said during his trial. Reuters
Members of suspected terrorist group arrested
German authorities on Wednesday arrested five adolescents suspected of forming a far-right terrorist group and said the charges included attempted murder and severe arson. The arrests follow arson attacks on a community centre and a refugee shelter. Federal prosecutors said in a statement the five were male culpable minors who formed a group which styled itself as the “last wave of defence” to protect the “German nation”. The group’s “aim is to commit acts of violence primarily against migrants and political opponents to bring about the collapse of the democratic system of Germany,” the statement said. Reuters
World news briefs: Britain and Iran in spy row
World news in brief: China slaps anti-dumping duties on plastics
BIG READ: Three great estates of democracy stumble in the battle against Maga
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Stakes are high for SA as Ramaphosa prepares to meet Trump
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Rubio grilled over foreign policy, SA ‘refugees’ in heated Senate hearing
UK suspends free trade talks with Israel over ‘monstrous’ escalation in Gaza
Republican Party mega-donor Musk to cut political spending — for now
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.