US peace talks ‘could pave way for Rwanda to process DRC minerals’

US President Donald Trump's senior adviser for Africa, Massad Boulos, addresses a press conference at the US embassy in Kigali, Rwanda, April 8 2025. Picture: REUTERS/JEAN BIZIMANA
Paris — Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) minerals such as tungsten, tantalum and tin, which Kinshasa has long accused neighbouring Rwanda of illegally exploiting, could be exported legitimately to Rwanda for processing under the terms of a peace deal being negotiated by the US, three sources said.
Kinshasa views the plundering of its mineral wealth as a driver of the conflict between its forces and Rwanda-backed M23 rebels in eastern DRC that has intensified since January, accusing Kigali of smuggling tens of millions of dollars worth of minerals over the border each month to be sold from Rwanda.
Washington is pushing for a peace agreement between the two sides to be signed this summer, accompanied by minerals deals aimed at bringing billions of dollars of Western investment to the region, Massad Boulos, US President Donald Trump’s senior adviser for Africa, said earlier this month.
He said on X last week that the US had provided the first draft of a deal to both sides, though its contents have not been disclosed.
Two diplomatic sources and one UN source briefed by US officials said the negotiations could lead to minerals from what are now artisanal mining zones in eastern DRC being refined and marketed from Rwanda.
“Their (Washington’s) point of view is simple: if Rwanda can legitimately benefit from Congo’s minerals through processing, it will be less tempted to occupy its neighbour and plunder its minerals,” one of the diplomats said.
“And for Congo, industrialisation would increase its revenues, improve traceability, and combat the armed groups that now live off the miners.”
A labourer carries a sack of ore at the Rubaya coltan mine, in the town of Rubaya, which is controlled by M23 rebels, in the eastern DRC, March 24 2025. Picture: ZOHRA BENSEMRA/ REUTERS
A government spokesperson for the DRC, which has long said it wants to move away from raw exports and towards local processing, referred questions to the foreign ministry, which did not respond.
A DRC official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said no co-operation on minerals could happen without the withdrawal of Rwandan troops and “their proxies”, a reference to M23, which controls more territory than ever in eastern DRC. The official said Rwanda would also need to respect “our sovereignty over everything, including our minerals.”
For Rwanda, the negotiations could bring a huge inflow of cash that could help it clean up what has until now been a largely illicit sector of its economy. The US, for its part, would be able to secure for itself and its allies deeper access to DRC mineral assets that are dominated by China.
A US state department spokesperson said that in a declaration signed in Washington last month, the DRC and Rwanda had committed to creating “transparent, formalised, and licit end-to-end mineral value chains (from mine to processed metal) that link both countries, in partnership with the US government and US investors”.
Details of the exact scale of investments, and who would be making them, are as yet unclear, but Boulos said last week that US officials had engaged with “probably up to 30" US investors about “doing business in Rwanda in the mining space”, including downstream processing activities.
He said separately that the US International Development Finance Corporation — a body tasked with mobilising private capital to further US foreign policy and national security goals, offering support such as debt financing — would “provide full support on these transactions and investments”.
The region’s long history of violence underscores the risk that any companies taking the leap could be exposed to losses.
Root causes
The minerals projects alone would not halt a conflict that stretches back to the 1994 Rwandan genocide, the sources said.
“A mining agreement cannot bring peace. These projects will take three, five or 10 years,” another diplomat said. “There are immediate problems and root causes that need to be addressed.”
The DRC, UN and US have repeatedly accused Rwanda of profiting from the illegal exploitation of Congolese mineral resources, allegations Kigali denies.
A previous attempt to foster deeper official mining co-operation between Rwanda and the DRC four years ago failed.
In June 2021, the two sides signed deals including a memorandum on the joint exploitation and commercialisation of Congolese gold between state-owned Sakima and private Rwandan firm Dither.
But Kinshasa suspended the deal in June 2022, citing Rwanda’s alleged military support for M23 and the rebel group’s capture of the strategic border town of Bunagana.
Rwanda has denied backing M23 but acknowledges deploying “defensive measures” in eastern DRC against Rwandan Hutu militias. Analysts said the most commonly cited group, the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda, no longer posed much of a threat.
One diplomatic source said that from Kigali’s point of view, Kinshasa is not a reliable negotiating partner. “The collapse of the Sakima deal bothered them,” they said of Rwandan officials.
“Neither country trusts each other,” said William Millman, an independent consultant on the tantalum-niobium industry who has visited mines in both countries.
“So unless you’ve got somebody with a big club, like the US, they’re not going to honour agreements.”
US peace talks ‘could pave way for Rwanda to process DRC minerals’
Rwanda could then legitimately benefit from the minerals and the DRC would combat the armed groups, diplomat says
Paris — Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) minerals such as tungsten, tantalum and tin, which Kinshasa has long accused neighbouring Rwanda of illegally exploiting, could be exported legitimately to Rwanda for processing under the terms of a peace deal being negotiated by the US, three sources said.
Kinshasa views the plundering of its mineral wealth as a driver of the conflict between its forces and Rwanda-backed M23 rebels in eastern DRC that has intensified since January, accusing Kigali of smuggling tens of millions of dollars worth of minerals over the border each month to be sold from Rwanda.
Washington is pushing for a peace agreement between the two sides to be signed this summer, accompanied by minerals deals aimed at bringing billions of dollars of Western investment to the region, Massad Boulos, US President Donald Trump’s senior adviser for Africa, said earlier this month.
He said on X last week that the US had provided the first draft of a deal to both sides, though its contents have not been disclosed.
Two diplomatic sources and one UN source briefed by US officials said the negotiations could lead to minerals from what are now artisanal mining zones in eastern DRC being refined and marketed from Rwanda.
“Their (Washington’s) point of view is simple: if Rwanda can legitimately benefit from Congo’s minerals through processing, it will be less tempted to occupy its neighbour and plunder its minerals,” one of the diplomats said.
“And for Congo, industrialisation would increase its revenues, improve traceability, and combat the armed groups that now live off the miners.”
A government spokesperson for the DRC, which has long said it wants to move away from raw exports and towards local processing, referred questions to the foreign ministry, which did not respond.
A DRC official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said no co-operation on minerals could happen without the withdrawal of Rwandan troops and “their proxies”, a reference to M23, which controls more territory than ever in eastern DRC. The official said Rwanda would also need to respect “our sovereignty over everything, including our minerals.”
For Rwanda, the negotiations could bring a huge inflow of cash that could help it clean up what has until now been a largely illicit sector of its economy. The US, for its part, would be able to secure for itself and its allies deeper access to DRC mineral assets that are dominated by China.
A US state department spokesperson said that in a declaration signed in Washington last month, the DRC and Rwanda had committed to creating “transparent, formalised, and licit end-to-end mineral value chains (from mine to processed metal) that link both countries, in partnership with the US government and US investors”.
Details of the exact scale of investments, and who would be making them, are as yet unclear, but Boulos said last week that US officials had engaged with “probably up to 30" US investors about “doing business in Rwanda in the mining space”, including downstream processing activities.
He said separately that the US International Development Finance Corporation — a body tasked with mobilising private capital to further US foreign policy and national security goals, offering support such as debt financing — would “provide full support on these transactions and investments”.
The region’s long history of violence underscores the risk that any companies taking the leap could be exposed to losses.
Root causes
The minerals projects alone would not halt a conflict that stretches back to the 1994 Rwandan genocide, the sources said.
“A mining agreement cannot bring peace. These projects will take three, five or 10 years,” another diplomat said. “There are immediate problems and root causes that need to be addressed.”
The DRC, UN and US have repeatedly accused Rwanda of profiting from the illegal exploitation of Congolese mineral resources, allegations Kigali denies.
A previous attempt to foster deeper official mining co-operation between Rwanda and the DRC four years ago failed.
In June 2021, the two sides signed deals including a memorandum on the joint exploitation and commercialisation of Congolese gold between state-owned Sakima and private Rwandan firm Dither.
But Kinshasa suspended the deal in June 2022, citing Rwanda’s alleged military support for M23 and the rebel group’s capture of the strategic border town of Bunagana.
Rwanda has denied backing M23 but acknowledges deploying “defensive measures” in eastern DRC against Rwandan Hutu militias. Analysts said the most commonly cited group, the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda, no longer posed much of a threat.
One diplomatic source said that from Kigali’s point of view, Kinshasa is not a reliable negotiating partner. “The collapse of the Sakima deal bothered them,” they said of Rwandan officials.
“Neither country trusts each other,” said William Millman, an independent consultant on the tantalum-niobium industry who has visited mines in both countries.
“So unless you’ve got somebody with a big club, like the US, they’re not going to honour agreements.”
Reuters
DRC and M23 rebels resume peace talks in Doha, sources say
EDITORIAL: A colossal failure of a mission
Belgian envoy meets Tshisekedi in DRC
DRC in bid to strip former president Kabila of his immunity
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.