Trump says Ukraine and Russia to ‘immediately’ start talks

US President Donald Trump floats the idea of newly installed Pope Leo as host for ceasefire negotiations

19 May 2025 - 17:43
UPDATED 19 May 2025 - 20:25
by Guy Faulconbridge and Susan Heavey
US President Donald Trump. Picture: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
US President Donald Trump. Picture: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Moscow/Washington — US President Donald Trump said his call with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin on Monday went well and that Moscow and Kyiv would immediately start negotiations towards a ceasefire and end to the war.

Under pressure from Trump, delegates from the warring countries met last week in Istanbul for the first time since 2022, though they failed to agree to a truce. Kyiv says it is ready for a ceasefire now; Moscow says conditions must be met first.

“Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine will begin immediately,” Trump said in a Truth Social post after his call with Putin, which lasted two hours.

Trump said he held a joint call with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky as well as the leaders of the EU, France, Italy, Germany and Finland after his call with Putin. Trump informed those leaders that negotiations would start immediately, he said.

Trump floated the idea of newly installed Pope Leo as host for the talks, saying: “The Vatican, as represented by the Pope, has stated that it would be very interested in hosting the negotiations.”

Trump said that the “tone and spirit of the conversation (with Putin) were excellent”, and that Russia wants to do “large-scale” trade with the US once the war is over.

He said that Ukraine would also benefit from trade “in the process of rebuilding its country”.

Reuters 

Russia launches record 273 drones at Ukraine ahead of Trump-Putin talks

US President Donald Trump to discuss ceasefire with Russian and Ukranian presidents on Monday
1 day ago

Russia-Ukraine peace talks remain up in the air

Zelensky backs an unconditional 30-day ceasefire but Putin first wants to start talks where a truce can be discussed
1 day ago

Volodymyr Zelensky says ceasefire is his priority in Russia talks

‘This must happen immediately to stop the killing and create a solid basis for diplomacy,’ says the Ukrainian leader
3 days ago

Trump says Ukraine deal unlikely until he meets Putin

Zelensky says Russia’s second-tier team looks ‘decorative’ after Putin no-show at peace talks in Turkey
4 days ago

Trump not going to Turkey for Russia-Ukraine talks

US president opts not to attend talks after Putin signals he will not be there
5 days ago
