US President Donald Trump. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ANNA MONEYMAKER
Washington — US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he was still considering whether to attend talks on the war in Ukraine planned for Thursday in Turkey but he does not know whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will go.
“He’d like me to be there, and that’s a possibility… I don’t know that he would be there if I’m not there. We’re going to find out,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Qatar.
He has said he may visit Turkey for the talks as part of his trip to the Middle East this week.
“We have a very full situation. Now that doesn’t mean I wouldn’t do it to save a lot of lives and come back,” Trump said, according to a pool report from the Washington Post.
Trump noted that US secretary of state Marco Rubio would be at Thursday’s talks in Istanbul.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday said he would only attend if Putin was also there.
On Wednesday, the Kremlin said it would send a delegation to Istanbul but did not say who would be representing Moscow.
Trump mulls attending talks on Ukraine in Turkey
US president not sure whether Russia’s President Putin will be there but would go ‘to save a lot of lives’
Reuters
