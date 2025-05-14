Israeli bombardment of Gaza intensified as Trump visits Middle East

Palestinians wait to receive food cooked by a charity kitchen in Jabalia, in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/MAHMOUD ISSA
CAIRO — Israeli military strikes killed at least 70 Palestinians across the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, local health authorities said, in an intensification of the bombardment as US President Donald Trump visits the Middle East.
Medics said most of the dead, including women and children, were killed in a barrage of Israeli air strikes on houses in the Jabalia area of northern Gaza.
“Some victims are still on the road and under the rubble where rescue and civil emergency teams can’t reach (them),” the health ministry statement said.
Israel’s military had no immediate comment. It said it was trying to verify the reports.
Reuters television footage showed residents returning to the ruins of their homes. Some sifted through the remains of walls and furniture, looking for documents and belongings.
“They fired two rockets, they told us the house of Moqbel (had been hit),” said Hadi Moqbel, who lost relatives in the attack in Jabalia. “We came running, we saw body parts on the ground, children killed, the woman killed and a baby killed — his head was exploded like a flower. He was two months old.”
Palestinians, displaced by the Israeli military offensive, shelter in a tent camp, in Gaza City, on May 7 2025. Picture: REUTERS/DAWOUD ABU ALKAS
Bulldozer
Israeli press reports on Wednesday cited security officials as saying they believed Hamas military leader Mohammed Sinwar and other senior officials had been killed in a strike on Tuesday on what the Israeli military described as a command and control bunker under the European Hospital in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis.
There was no confirmation by the Israeli military or Hamas. On Wednesday, witnesses and medics said an Israeli air strike hit a bulldozer that approached the area of the strike at the European Hospital, wounding several people.
Late on Tuesday, Islamic Jihad, an Iranian-backed militant group allied with Hamas, fired rockets from Gaza towards Israel. Shortly before Israel hit back, its military issued evacuation orders to residents in the area of Jabalia and nearby Beit Lahiya.
Ceasefire
Palestinians hope Trump’s visit to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE will provide pressure for a reduction of violence. Hamas on Monday released Edan Alexander, the last known living American hostage it had been holding.
Trump said in Riyadh on Tuesday that more hostages would follow Alexander and that the people of Gaza deserved a better future. He is not visiting Israel during his Middle East trip.
Ceasefire efforts have faltered. Hamas talked to the US and Egyptian and Qatari mediators to arrange Alexander's release, and Israel has sent a team to Doha to begin a new round of talks.
On Tuesday, Trump’s special envoys Steve Witkoff and Adam Boehler met hostage families in Tel Aviv and said they saw a better chance of an agreement for the hostages’ release after the deal over Alexander.
Blockade
Hamas said on Wednesday the continued attacks indicated that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wanted to “escalate the aggression and massacres against civilians to undermine those (ceasefire) efforts”. Israel has blamed Hamas for the continuing war.
The US has presented a plan to reopen humanitarian aid deliveries in Gaza using private contractors.
Israel, which imposed a total blockade of supplies going into Gaza from March 2, has endorsed the plan but it has been rejected by the UN and international aid agencies.
Israel invaded Gaza in retaliation for the Hamas-led attack on southern Israeli communities on October 7 2023, in which about 1,200 people were killed and 251 were taken as hostages to Gaza, according to Israeli tallies.
Israel’s military campaign has killed more than 52,900 Palestinians, according to local health officials. It has left Gaza on the brink of famine, aid groups and international agencies say.
Israeli bombardment of Gaza intensified as Trump visits Middle East
At least 70 killed in latest strikes, health officials say, as Trump envoys push for new hostage release deal
CAIRO — Israeli military strikes killed at least 70 Palestinians across the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, local health authorities said, in an intensification of the bombardment as US President Donald Trump visits the Middle East.
Medics said most of the dead, including women and children, were killed in a barrage of Israeli air strikes on houses in the Jabalia area of northern Gaza.
“Some victims are still on the road and under the rubble where rescue and civil emergency teams can’t reach (them),” the health ministry statement said.
Israel’s military had no immediate comment. It said it was trying to verify the reports.
Reuters television footage showed residents returning to the ruins of their homes. Some sifted through the remains of walls and furniture, looking for documents and belongings.
“They fired two rockets, they told us the house of Moqbel (had been hit),” said Hadi Moqbel, who lost relatives in the attack in Jabalia. “We came running, we saw body parts on the ground, children killed, the woman killed and a baby killed — his head was exploded like a flower. He was two months old.”
Bulldozer
Israeli press reports on Wednesday cited security officials as saying they believed Hamas military leader Mohammed Sinwar and other senior officials had been killed in a strike on Tuesday on what the Israeli military described as a command and control bunker under the European Hospital in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis.
There was no confirmation by the Israeli military or Hamas. On Wednesday, witnesses and medics said an Israeli air strike hit a bulldozer that approached the area of the strike at the European Hospital, wounding several people.
Late on Tuesday, Islamic Jihad, an Iranian-backed militant group allied with Hamas, fired rockets from Gaza towards Israel. Shortly before Israel hit back, its military issued evacuation orders to residents in the area of Jabalia and nearby Beit Lahiya.
Ceasefire
Palestinians hope Trump’s visit to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE will provide pressure for a reduction of violence. Hamas on Monday released Edan Alexander, the last known living American hostage it had been holding.
Trump said in Riyadh on Tuesday that more hostages would follow Alexander and that the people of Gaza deserved a better future. He is not visiting Israel during his Middle East trip.
Ceasefire efforts have faltered. Hamas talked to the US and Egyptian and Qatari mediators to arrange Alexander's release, and Israel has sent a team to Doha to begin a new round of talks.
On Tuesday, Trump’s special envoys Steve Witkoff and Adam Boehler met hostage families in Tel Aviv and said they saw a better chance of an agreement for the hostages’ release after the deal over Alexander.
Blockade
Hamas said on Wednesday the continued attacks indicated that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wanted to “escalate the aggression and massacres against civilians to undermine those (ceasefire) efforts”. Israel has blamed Hamas for the continuing war.
The US has presented a plan to reopen humanitarian aid deliveries in Gaza using private contractors.
Israel, which imposed a total blockade of supplies going into Gaza from March 2, has endorsed the plan but it has been rejected by the UN and international aid agencies.
Israel invaded Gaza in retaliation for the Hamas-led attack on southern Israeli communities on October 7 2023, in which about 1,200 people were killed and 251 were taken as hostages to Gaza, according to Israeli tallies.
Israel’s military campaign has killed more than 52,900 Palestinians, according to local health officials. It has left Gaza on the brink of famine, aid groups and international agencies say.
Reuters
Israeli-American hostage leaves Gaza but for Israel the war must go on
German envoy urges political solution for Gaza instead of military means
Dozens of Gaza communal kitchens close as food supply runs out
Gazans aghast over Israel’s plan to expand campaign
Protesters disrupt Barclays shareholder meeting
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Israeli-American hostage leaves Gaza but for Israel the war must go on
WHO warns of stunting, long-term cognitive impact on starving Gazans
German envoy urges political solution for Gaza instead of military means
EDITORIAL: A welcome vessel for change
Israel will only be involved in security of new Gaza aid plan, US envoy says
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.