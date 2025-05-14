International company news in brief: Databricks to buy Neon for $1bn

Bengaluru — Databricks said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy database start-up Neon in a deal valued at about $1bn as the company aims to bolster its capabilities in AI-powered data management.
The acquisition will enable Databricks to deploy AI agents more efficiently, meeting the growing demand from customers for automated systems with minimal human intervention.
Founded in 2021, Neon is a cloud-based database platform that helps developers and AI agents build applications and websites.
Databricks said Neon’s team is expected to join the data analytics company after the transaction closes, though no timeline for the closure was provided. Reuters
LA-based AI start-up secures $100m in funding
Bengaluru— TensorWave, a Las Vegas-based start-up, announced on Wednesday that it has secured $100m in the latest funding round, as it aims to capitalise on the rapidly expanding AI infrastructure market.
The Series A funding round was led by Magnetar and AMD Ventures along with participation from existing partners, including Maverick Silicon and Nexus Venture Partners, and new investor Prosperity7.
With the growing demand for AI computing resources, companies such as TensorWave are emerging as key players by offering the tools and infrastructure required to efficiently train AI models and optimise workloads. Reuters
Swiss private bank hit by $4.8m enforcement setback
Zurich — Swiss private bank Julius Baer has been ordered by the country’s financial regulator to pay more than Sf4m ($4.80m) over alleged money laundering and compliance failures, according to a person familiar with the matter.
The enforcement decision, which was made late last year, relates to business between 2009 and 2019, the source said.
It is the latest setback to surface for Switzerland’s second-largest listed lender, which put new management in place this year as it seeks to move on from major losses from the collapse of property group Signa. Reuters
Steelmaker held up by cybersecurity incident
Bengaluru — Steelmaker Nucor said on Wednesday it had halted certain production at various locations after identifying a cybersecurity incident that involved unauthorised third-party access to certain information technology systems it used.
The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it is in the process of restarting the affected operations as it investigates the incident along with external cybersecurity experts.
Nucor has notified federal law enforcement authorities and is taking the potentially affected systems offline, while also implementing other containment, remediation or recovery measures, it said in an SEC filing. Reuters
Military orders pile up for Rheinmetall suppliers
Gdansk — Growing military spending in Europe drove double-digit sales growth for Rheinmetall suppliers Renk and Steyr Motors in the first quarter and filled out their order books for coming quarters.
Their bloated order pipelines are similar to many defence sector peers that have been reporting solid results while flagging rising backlogs, as European governments scramble to increase defence budgets after decades of underinvestment.
Renk’s and Steyr’s piles of orders stand between four and five times their expected revenue this year, according to an LSEG poll of analysts.
Renk CEO Alexander Sagel said the German gearbox maker can digest the order backlog by changing the shift model at its main plant in Augsburg, rebuilding assembly lines to allow more flexibility and adjusting production at its European factories. Reuters
Spain’s Telefonica reports €1.3bn first-quarter loss
Madrid — Spanish telecom company Telefonica reported a first-quarter net loss of €1.3bn on Wednesday, in line with estimates, after writing down the value of assets it has sold in Peru and Argentina.
Analysts had forecast a loss of €1.32bn, according to a consensus provided by the company. Shares were trading 0.6% higher at 1.30pm.
The Spanish giant retained its annual outlook and dividend plans, and CEO Emilio Gayo said the company would disclose a new business strategy in the second half of this year.
“The group’s results should improve during the year, on the path to meet the 2025 targets,” Gayo said in a statement. Reuters
