World

Ugandan opposition member held by president’s son shows signs of torture

Justice minister calls treatment ‘abuse of judicial processes’

06 May 2025 - 16:07
by Reuters
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the son of Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni. Picture: ABUBAKER LUBOWA/REUTERS
Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the son of Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni. Picture: ABUBAKER LUBOWA/REUTERS

Nairobi — A Ugandan opposition activist, who President Yoweri Museveni’s son said he had been holding captive in his basement, appears to have been tortured, the East African nation’s justice minister said.

Chief of defence forces Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who is Museveni’s eldest child, said last week that he had detained Eddie Mutwe, the chief bodyguard for opposition leader Bobi Wine.

Kainerugaba wrote on X that he had captured Mutwe “like a grasshopper” and was “using him as a punching bag”.

Mutwe was presented in court on Monday and remanded to custody on robbery charges, his lawyer said.

In a statement released late on Monday, justice minister Norbert Mao said Mutwe appeared in court “in a visibly weak condition and showing signs of having been tortured”.

“Bringing illegally detained, brutalised and tortured suspects before the courts of law is an abuse of judicial processes,” said Mao, the leader of an opposition party who was appointed justice minister in 2022.

He did not say who was responsible for Mutwe's condition but called on the courts to deal swiftly with the opposition figure’s case.

The National Unity Platform (NUP) — the party to which Mutwe belongs — said he went missing after being grabbed by uniformed armed men near the capital, Kampala, on April 27. On Thursday, the Uganda Human Rights Commission, a government body, ordered Kainerugaba to release him.

Reuters contacted a spokesperson for the defence forces seeking comment from Kainerugaba. He did not respond.

Mutwe’s lawyer, Magellan Kazibwe, told reporters outside court on Monday that his client had been tortured daily and electrocuted while being detained.

Kainerugaba, who is widely viewed as being groomed to succeed his 80-year-old father, frequently makes incendiary comments on social media. In January, he wrote on X that he wanted to behead NUP leader Wine, Uganda’s most prominent opposition leader.

Museveni has led Uganda since 1986 and is expected to stand for re-election in January.

His opponents and human rights activists have regularly accused the government of wide-ranging abuses, including abductions and illegal detentions, allegations Museveni denies.

Reuters

Africa can absorb aid cuts and trade strains, Fitch says

Rating agency doesn’t foresee widespread downgradesthough African multilateral banks may gain importance as landscape shifts
Economy
3 weeks ago

Anthrax kills 50 hippos in DRC’s Virunga National Park

The deaths are a major loss for the park, which has been working to increase the hippo population reduced by poaching and war
World
4 weeks ago

How intra-African trade can fuel brand growth

The African Continental Free Trade Area can promote collaboration and the sharing of information among the continent’s marketing community, but a ...
News & Insights
3 weeks ago

First direct talks between DRC and M23 rebels planned for April 9 in Doha

Meeting would be the two sides’ first direct negotiations since M23 fighters captured DRC’s two largest cities
World
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
M23 rebels’ latest fight is to revive the DRC’s ...
World
2.
Trump orders reopening of Alcatraz jail
World
3.
US services sector grows as prices surge amid ...
World / Americas
4.
Catholic TV network founded by a nun drew the ire ...
World / Europe
5.
Trump says ‘I don’t know’ when asked about ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

M23 rebels’ latest fight is to revive the DRC’s economy

World

GNU takes another shot at review of SA’s immigration policy

National

Belgian envoy meets Tshisekedi in DRC

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.