China ready to work with EU to expand ties, Xi says

Chinese President Xi Jinping. REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG
Beijing — China’s President Xi Jinping said his country was ready to work with EU leaders to expand mutual openness and properly handle frictions and differences, the official news agency Xinhua reported on Tuesday.
The remarks come on the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and the trade bloc as they work to thaw ties at a time of global trade uncertainty fuelled by sweeping US tariffs.
Xi did not mention the US in his remarks, but China has been keen to forge closer economic and political links with Europe to limit the damage from President Donald Trump’s tariffs surcharges most of its exports to the US.
“Healthy, stable China-EU ties not only promote mutual achievements, but also illuminate the world,” he said.
Xi also called on the EU to jointly safeguard fairness and justice, and oppose unilateral bullying, describing their relations as one of the world’s most influential, Xinhua added.
China said it would welcome visits by European Council president Antonio Costa and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen at an appropriate time to hold a new round of meeting of leaders of both sides.
China and the EU will hold high-level dialogues on strategy, economy and trade, green development and digitalisation among a series of events this year, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a press conference on Tuesday.
The ministry also confirmed that China and the European parliament had agreed to free up mutual exchanges.
Last week, the EU said China would lift sanctions on members of the European parliament and its subcommittee on human rights. The sanctions were imposed in 2021 for measures against Chinese officials accused of the mass detention of Muslim Uyghurs in the far western region of Xinjiang.
“Under the current circumstances, both sides believe it is very important for China and Europe to strengthen dialogue and co-operation,” Lin, the ministry spokesperson, told reporters.
He expressed confidence that renewed talks would “inject new impetus” in the development of China-EU relations.
Reuters
