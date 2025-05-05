World news in brief: Iran ‘open’ to more nuclear talks with US

The reactor at Iran's nuclear power plant in Bushehr. Picture: REUTERS/CAREN FIROUZ
Dubai — Iran remains committed to diplomacy with the US, the government said on Monday, after a fourth round of nuclear talks with Washington due in Rome on May 3 was postponed for “logistical reasons”.
“We have announced our commitment to continuing the path of dialogue and diplomacy, and we have shown our full readiness by participating in several rounds of negotiations,” foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said. Tehran was flexible regarding the timing of talks and was waiting for details from mediator Oman regarding the next round of negotiations with the US, he said.
“What matters for us is the behaviour and stances of the US negotiating team,” Baghaei said, adding that contradictory statements from US officials were “unhelpful” and would not impact Tehran’s determination to defend its fundamental positions, including its right to enrich uranium. Reuters
Lower oil prices hit Saudi Arabia fiscal deficit
Saudi Aramco trucks. Picture: SAUDI ARAMCO/REUTERS
Bengaluru — Saudi Arabia’s deficit widened significantly to $15.65bn in the first quarter of 2025 from $3.30bn a year before as oil revenues fell 18% to 149.810-billion riyals ($39.95bn), its finance ministry said on Monday.
The world’s top oil exporter and de facto Opec leader saw its total revenues drop 10% to 263.616-billion riyals in the first quarter, while its public spending rose 5% to 322.317 billion riyals.
Declining oil prices and voluntary production cuts have weighed on Saudi revenue in recent years as Riyadh pushes ahead with strategic spending on projects linked to Vision 2030, the kingdom's ambitious plan to overhaul its economy and wean off its dependence on oil.
The kingdom’s nonoil revenues rose 2% in the first quarter from a year earlier to 113.806-billion riyals. Reuters
Egypt’s current account deficit widens
A man prays in in Cairo, Egypt, March 25 2025. Picture: SAYED HASSAN/GETTY IMAGES
Bengaluru — Egypt’s current account deficit widened to $11.1bn in the July-December period of 2024 from $9.6bn in the same period a year earlier, the central bank said on Monday, due to a rise in trade deficit. Reuters
Ukraine allies discuss US Patriot missile deal
A Patriot air missile defence system unit. Picture: REUTERS
Berlin — Ukraine’s Western allies are in discussions about supplying additional Patriot air defence systems to Kyiv and are aiming to reach an agreement before a Nato summit at the end of June, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.
The US and Greece are among the potential suppliers of these systems, according to the source. Ukraine is increasingly desperate to get more Patriots, with President Volodymyr Zelensky telling CBS news last month his government was ready to buy 10 of the US-made air defence systems that are vital for shooting down Russian ballistic missiles. Reuters
Ruto dodges shoe thrown during speech
Kenya's President William Ruto. Picture: THOMAS MUKOYA/REUTERS
Nairobi — Kenyan President William Ruto fended off a shoe thrown at him during a speech about the cost of living, which has been a source of public anger, videos shared on social media showed.
Ruto has been compelled to abandon tax hikes and invite opposition members into the cabinet, but discontent remains high in the East African nation.
On Sunday at the rally in Migori county in western Kenya, Ruto blocked the flying footwear with his arm and did not appear to be injured, according to three videos. Reuters
