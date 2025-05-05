Trump orders reopening of Alcatraz jail

Alcatraz Island is seen in San Francisco Bay in San Francisco, California, US, in this file photograph. Picture: REUTERS/STEPHEN LAM
San Francisco — US President Donald Trump said on Sunday he was directing the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) to rebuild and reopen the infamous Alcatraz prison in the San Francisco Bay to “house America’s most ruthless and violent Offenders”.
“REBUILD, AND OPEN ALCATRAZ!” he posted on the Truth Social platform. “When we were a more serious Nation, in times past, we did not hesitate to lock up the most dangerous criminals, and keep them far away from anyone they could harm.”
The federal prison at Alcatraz housed notorious US criminals such as Al Capone before it closed in 1963. It is now one of San Francisco’s most popular tourist destinations.
“Today, I am directing the Bureau of Prisons, with the department of justice, FBI, and homeland security, to reopen a substantially enlarged and rebuilt ALCATRAZ,” Trump wrote.
Trump told reporters as he returned to the White House from Florida, that reopening the prison was “Just an idea I’ve had” and decided to act on.
“It’s a symbol of law and order,” he said.
Alcatraz was billed as America’s most secure prison given the island location, frigid waters and strong currents. No successful escapes were ever officially recorded from Alcatraz, though five prisoners are listed as “missing and presumed drowned”.
Alcatraz was closed because it was too expensive to continue operating, according to the BOP website, largely due to its island location. It was nearly three times more costly to operate than any other federal prison, the BOP website said.
Nancy Pelosi, former House speaker and Democratic legislator from California, downplayed the Republican president’s plan.
“Alcatraz closed as a federal penitentiary more than sixty years ago. It is now a very popular national park and major tourist attraction. The President’s proposal is not a serious one,” she said in a post on X.
Trump orders reopening of Alcatraz jail
President says he has directed the Bureau of Prisons to substantially enlarge the prison
Reuters
