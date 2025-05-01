World news in brief: Lawmaker’s killing targeted and premeditated, say Kenya police

NAIROBI — Kenya’s police have said the fatal shooting of a legislator by a gunman aboard a motorcycle in the capital Nairobi on Wednesday evening appeared to be targeted and premeditated.
Charles Were, an MP representing Kasipul constituency in Kenya’s west, was shot dead at about 7.30pm when his vehicle was stopped at a traffic light on Ngong Road, police said in a statement released late on Wednesday.
According to witnesses, the shooter was riding as a passenger on a motorcycle that stopped alongside the car, police said.
Were was a member of the opposition ODM party led by veteran politician Raila Odinga, who lost to William Ruto in the last election in 2022. Reuters
Reform UK set to gain ground in local elections
LONDON — Voters across parts of England on Thursday will choose a new legislator, mayors and councillors in local elections expected to favour the right-wing populist Reform UK party and deal a blow to Britain’s two main parties.
For Reform UK, until less than a year ago written off as little more than a one-issue anti-immigration party, election wins offer it a chance to deepen local networks and cement its place as the best-positioned party to challenge Labour and the Conservatives at the next national election expected in 2029.
As well as 1,641 local council seats and six mayors, also up for grabs is a parliamentary seat representing northern England’s Runcorn and Helsby region after its Labour occupant resigned after a conviction for punching a constituent. Reuters
Claim that US seeking to talk tariffs with China
BEIJING — The US has approached China seeking talks over President Donald Trump’s 145% tariffs, a social media account affiliated with Chinese state media said on Thursday, the latest report of possible moves towards negotiations on the levies.
“The US has proactively reached out to China through multiple channels, hoping to hold discussions on the tariff issue,” Yuyuan Tantian said in a post published on its official Weibo social media account, citing anonymous sources.
Guo Jiakun, a spokesperson for China’s foreign ministry, on Wednesday said: “As far as I know, there have been no consultations or negotiations between China and the US on tariffs.” Reuters
High cost of living likely to sway Singapore voting
SINGAPORE — When 68-year-old Richard Han heads to the ballot box on Saturday to vote in Singapore’s election, cost-of-living pressures will be on the retiree’s mind as he worries about his daily expenses and his son’s prospects after university.
They are among 2.76-million voters going to the polls on May 3 as the threat of US tariffs and a softening economic environment raise the risk of a recession in the city-state.
Singapore was named as the world’s most expensive city to live in for the second year in a row by international bank Julius Baer in a 2024 report on global wealth.
Charles Were, an MP representing Kasipul constituency in Kenya’s west, was shot dead by a motorcyclist
World news in brief: Lawmaker’s killing targeted and premeditated, say Kenya police
