$500m maternal, newborn health fund launched, bucking aid cuts

Beginnings Fund’s backers include the Gates Foundation and the UAE’s recently established Mohamed Bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity

29 April 2025 - 17:25
by Jennifer Rigby
Picture: WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION/AFRICA REGION
London — A group of philanthropies including the Gates Foundation has set up a fund backed with almost $500m to help save the lives of newborn babies and mothers in Sub-Saharan Africa, standing out against a bleak global health funding landscape.

The Beginnings Fund was launched on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi, the home of another key backer — the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE’s) recently established Mohamed Bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity. The project has been in the works for at least a year. But its role has become more important as governments worldwide follow the US in pulling back from international aid, according to its CEO, Alice Kang’ethe.

“It is an opportune moment,” she said earlier this month, stressing that the fund aimed to work alongside African governments, experts and organisations rather than parachuting in experts or technologies, an approach she said differed from many traditional donor programmes.

“Two generations ago ... women in the UAE used to die during childbirth. More than half of children did not survive past childhood,” said Tala Al Ramahi at the Mohamed Bin Zayed Foundation, adding that the lessons learnt in what worked to change those outcomes would help inform the effort.

The Beginnings Fund aims to save the lives of 300,000 mothers and newborn babies by 2030, and expand quality care for 34-million mothers and babies.

The partners also pledged $100m in direct investments in maternal and child health, separate to the fund.

It plans to operate in Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Lesotho, Nigeria, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zimbabwe, focusing on low-cost interventions and personnel in high-burden hospitals.

The work will track and target the key reasons babies and mothers die, including infection, severe bleeding for mothers, and respiratory distress for infants.

The world has made much progress in reducing newborn and maternal deaths, halving the neonatal mortality rate between 1990 and 2022. But that progress has stagnated or even reversed in nearly all regions in the past few years, according to the World Health Organisation, which has warned that aid cuts could make that worse.

“Mothers and newborns should not be dying from causes we know how to prevent,” said Mekdes Daba, minister of health for Ethiopia.

Kang’ethe said the Beginnings Fund, like other philanthropies, was receiving calls to fill gaps in global aid funding, but remained focused on its long-term aim of changing the trajectory of mother and newborn survival.

The fund is also backed by the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation, Delta Philanthropies and the ELMA Foundation, among other organisations. It will be led from Nairobi, Kenya.

Reuters

UN peacekeeping under threat as US proposes funding cuts

Already in arrears, the White House aims to slash US diplomacy and aid budgets
1 week ago

Trump’s aid funding cuts are already affecting African women

Birth control and women’s health issues brought into sharp focus as gutted USAID creates turmoil
1 month ago

Gates warns White House about gaps in global health funding

Philanthropist personally lobbying Trump administration officials to keep funding programmes
1 month ago

WHO warns eight countries poised to run out of HIV medication

WHO director-general says US-led disruptions to HIV programmes could undo 20 years of progress
1 month ago

Kenya HIV patients left stranded by US aid freeze

$34m worth of medicine and equipment stuck in Kenya warehouse despite state department’s exemption of funding for HIV treatment
1 month ago
