World news in brief: Catholic cardinals select May 7 for secret conclave to select new pope

The late Pope Francis. Picture: GUGLIELMO MANGAIPNE/REUTERS
Vatican City — The world’s Catholic cardinals met on Monday for the first time after the funeral of Pope Francis to discuss a possible date to enter a secret conclave and elect the next leader of the global Church.
The conclave is now expected to begin on May 7. .
The 16th-century Sistine Chapel, where conclaves are held, was closed to tourists on Monday to allow for preparations for the vote.
The past two conclaves, in 2005 and 2013, lasted just two days. But Swedish Cardinal Anders Arborelius said on Monday he expects this conclave may take longer, as many of the cardinals appointed by Pope Francis have never met each other before. Reuters
Germany seeking help with defence spending plan
German finance minister Joerg Kukies. Picture: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ
Berlin — Germany has asked the European Commission for an exemption from EU borrowing limits to increase defence spending in the coming years, according to a letter from German finance minister Joerg Kukies seen by Reuters on Monday.
Kukies told Reuters in an interview on Friday that Germany was likely to request the exemption.
The European Commission has proposed allowing member states to raise defence spending by 1.5% of GDP each year for four years without any disciplinary steps that would normally kick in once a deficit is above 3% of GDP. Reuters
South Korea unable to make US tariffs deal by June 3
A view of Namsan tower overlooking Gyeongbokgung palace and downtown Seoul, South Korea. Picture:123RF
Sejong, South Korea — A senior South Korean government official on Monday ruled out that it would agree to a trade package with the US by the Asian country’s presidential election on June 3, and flagged challenges to reaching a deal even before early July.
The countries last week agreed to craft a trade package aimed at removing new US tariffs before a pause in reciprocal tariffs is lifted on July 8, Seoul’s delegation in Washington said after their first formal tariff talks on Thursday.
Political analysts noted, however, it may be difficult for South Korea to make any firm commitment on big energy projects and defence costs as it now has an acting president in power. Reuters
Houthi TV says US strike killed 68, wounded 47
A man walks at the site of a strike at a detention centre hosting African migrants, in Saada, Yemen, on April 28 2025. Picture: REUTERS/NAIF RAHMA
Dubai — Sixty-eight bodies were recovered in Yemen and 47 others wounded after a US strike on Saada hit a detention centre hosting African migrants, Yemen’s Houthi-run Al Masirah TV reported on Monday.
Saada is a Houthi stronghold that has also been previously targeted in US strikes.
According to Yemen’s ministry of the interior, the detention centre had housed 115 African migrants.
US President Donald Trump has intensified military operations targeting Iran-backed Houthi forces, conducting the deadliest strike thus far earlier this month on a fuel terminal on the Red Sea that killed at least 74 people. Reuters
Carney leading polls as Canadians prepare to vote
Ottawa — Canadians go to the polls on Monday after an election campaign in which US President Donald Trump’s tariffs and musings about annexing Canada became the central issue.
Trump’s threats ignited a wave of patriotism that swelled support for Liberal Prime Minister Mark Carney, a political newcomer who previously led two G7 central banks.
The campaign ended on a sombre note on Sunday after a man rammed an SUV through a crowd at a Filipino community festival in Vancouver, killing at least 11 people and injuring dozens.
Carney’s Liberals held a four-point lead over Poilievre’s Conservatives in separate polls by Ipsos and Angus Reid, suggesting little movement in the final days. Ipsos on Sunday pegged the Liberals at 42% support and the Conservatives at 38%.
Reuters
Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks during a meet and greet event in Saanichton, British Columbia, Canada, on April 28 2025. Picture: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO
