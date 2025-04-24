President Cyril Ramaphosa and President Volodymyr Zelensky met on the sidelines of the 78th UN General Assembly in New York, September 19 2023. Picture: GCIS
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is in SA for talks with President Cyril Ramaphosa, and hopes are high that the meeting will contribute to peace in the Russia-Ukraine war. Business Day TV spoke to Oscar van Heerden, research associate at UJ’s Centre for African Diplomacy and Leadership for his take on the meeting, its timing and what it suggests for bilateral relations.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Zelensky meets Ramaphosa as US squeezes Russia for concessions
Business Day TV speaks to Oscar van Heerden, research associate at UJ’s Centre for African Diplomacy and Leadership
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is in SA for talks with President Cyril Ramaphosa, and hopes are high that the meeting will contribute to peace in the Russia-Ukraine war. Business Day TV spoke to Oscar van Heerden, research associate at UJ’s Centre for African Diplomacy and Leadership for his take on the meeting, its timing and what it suggests for bilateral relations.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.