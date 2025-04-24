World

WATCH: Zelensky meets Ramaphosa as US squeezes Russia for concessions

Business Day TV speaks to Oscar van Heerden, research associate at UJ’s Centre for African Diplomacy and Leadership

24 April 2025 - 15:39
President Cyril Ramaphosa and President Volodymyr Zelensky met on the sidelines of the 78th UN General Assembly in New York, September 19 2023. Picture: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa and President Volodymyr Zelensky met on the sidelines of the 78th UN General Assembly in New York, September 19 2023. Picture: GCIS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is in SA for talks with President Cyril Ramaphosa, and hopes are high that the meeting will contribute to peace in the Russia-Ukraine war. Business Day TV spoke to Oscar van Heerden, research associate at UJ’s Centre for African Diplomacy and Leadership for his take on the meeting, its timing and what it suggests for bilateral relations.

