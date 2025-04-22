World news in brief

Indian police officers stop vehicles at a check point following a suspected militant attack, near Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, on April 22 2025. Picture: REUTERS
Srinagar, India — Suspected militants opened fire in India’s Kashmir region on Tuesday, killing scores of tourists, a police source said, in the worst such attack in the territory in nearly a year. More than 20 people were feared dead and many injured.
The attack took place in Pahalgam, a popular destination in the scenic Muslim-majority territory that has drawn thousands of summer visitors as militant violence has eased in recent years.
The injured were sent to a local hospital, the source said on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media. Reuters
Israel intensifies strikes ahead of Cairo talks
Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli strike that hit machinery, in Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip on April 22 2025. Picture: REUTERS/MAHMOUD ISSA
Cairo — The Israeli military launched one of the biggest waves of strikes in Gaza for weeks on Tuesday, residents said, and health officials issued a new warning that healthcare faced total collapse from Israel’s blockade of all supplies.
Gaza’s health ministry said a UN-backed polio vaccination campaign meant to target more than 600,000 children had been suspended, putting the enclave at risk of the revival of a crippling disease that had been nearly eradicated.
In diplomacy to end the conflict, a Hamas delegation was due to arrive in Cairo for talks. Two sources said the delegation would discuss a new offer that would include a five- to seven-year truce after the release of all hostages and an end to fighting. Reuters
Lithuania, Nordic states to buy military trucks
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. Picture: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN
Stockholm — Sweden, Lithuania, Norway and Finland are considering a co-ordinated acquisition of hundreds of CV90 infantry combat vehicles made by BAE Systems, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Tuesday.
The four countries are now drafting a statement of intent on co-operation for a purchase of the military vehicles, Kristersson told a joint press conference with his Lithuanian counterpart Gintautas Paluckas.
Countries in the Nordic and Baltic region, five of which border Russia, are sharply raising defence spending due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and US demands that European Nato members take on more responsibility for their own security. Reuters
Zelensky seeks halt to attacks on civilian targets
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Picture: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER
Kyiv — President Volodymyr Zelensky reiterated on Tuesday Ukraine’s offer to Russia to halt strikes on civilian infrastructure and said there are no obstacles from Kyiv to discussing it.
“Our proposal to halt strikes on civilian infrastructure remains on the table as well. What’s needed is genuine readiness from Russia to engage in this conversation,” he said on X.
The Kremlin said on Tuesday that such contacts could take place if Ukraine was willing to remove certain obstacles. Reuters
