Russian missiles kill 34 in Ukraine’s Sumy, Kyiv says

A view shows the site of a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Sumy, Ukraine April 13, 2025. Picture: REUTERS/Sofiia Gatilova
Sumy, Ukraine/Kyiv — Two Russian ballistic missiles slammed into the heart of the northern Ukrainian city of Sumy on Sunday, killing 34 people and wounding 117 in the deadliest strike on Ukraine this year, officials said.
President Volodymyr Zelensky demanded a tough international response against Moscow over the attack, which came with US President Donald Trump’s push to rapidly end the war struggling to make a breakthrough.
The leaders of Britain, Germany and Italy condemned the attack. Trump, when asked about the Russian strike, said that it was terrible.
“And I was told they made a mistake,” he said without elaborating further. “But I think it’s a horrible thing.”
Dead bodies were strewn on the ground in the middle of a city street near a destroyed bus and burnt-out cars in a video Zelensky posted on social media.
“Only scoundrels can act like this, taking the lives of ordinary people,” Zelensky said, noting that the attack had come on Palm Sunday when some people were going to church.
German leaders said the attacks showed how Russian President Vladimir Putin responds to ceasefire proposals.
“These attacks show just what Russia’s supposed readiness for peace is worth,” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz wrote on social media.
Chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz told broadcaster ARD the attack on Sumy was “clearly a war crime … There is no greater example of perfidy: a targeted and planned war crime”.
Zelensky, in an interview with CBS News’ 60 Minutes aired on Sunday, urged Trump to visit Ukraine.
“Please come to see people, civilians, warriors, hospitals, churches, children, destroyed or dead,” Zelensky said in a video clip the programme posted on social media.
During the interview, which took place on Friday, Zelensky was asked if the US had Ukraine’s back.
After a brief pause, Zelensky replied: “Even in this pause of mine, there’s a problem, because I want to answer truthfully and quickly that the US is our strategic, strong partner,” he said.
“But the pause is doubt. I don’t doubt that the people of America are with us, but in a long war, many details are forgotten.”
He called on the US to provide forces as part of an international peacekeeping effort, specifically asking for Washington to help protect Ukrainian airspace with aircraft.
Russian authorities did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Russia denies targeting civilians but thousands have been killed and injured since it began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
A separate Russian drone attack injured five people in the Black Sea port city of Odesa late on Sunday and damaged a medical facility, regional officials said.
The Sunday attacks followed a missile strike on the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, Zelensky’s hometown and far from the ground war’s front lines in the east and south, this month that killed 20 people, including nine children.
Sumy, with a population of about a quarter of a million and located just more than 25km from the Russian border, became a garrison city when Kyiv’s forces launched an incursion into Russia in August.
Andriy Yermak, Zelensky’s chief of staff, said the missiles contained cluster munitions. “The Russians are doing this to kill as many civilians as possible,” he said.
Maryana Bezuhla, an outspoken Ukrainian legislator known for her sharp public criticism of military commanders, suggested on the Telegram app that the attack had taken place due to information about a gathering of soldiers leaking out.
Reuters was unable to verify that information, and Bezuhla did not post evidence.
Local resident Pavriz Manakhov said that he had not seen soldiers in the area.
“We live in the city centre, there is no military base, there are no soldiers here,” Manakhov said.
Ukraine’s foreign minister, Andrii Sybiha, said Kyiv was “sharing detailed information about this war crime with all of our partners and international institutions”.
The International Criminal Court in The Hague, which Ukraine officially joined this year, is conducting investigations into high-profile cases of alleged war crimes in the conflict.
The US in late March said it reached agreement with Russia and Ukraine on two ceasefire accords, including one that would ban strikes on each other’s energy infrastructure. Both sides have repeatedly accused each other of breaking the moratoriums.
On Sunday, Russia’s defence ministry accused Ukraine of having carried out two attacks on Russian energy infrastructure over the previous day.
