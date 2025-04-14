India diamond exports plunge

Mumbai — India’s exports of cut and polished diamonds plummeted to their lowest level in nearly two decades in the 2024/25 fiscal year, which ended in March, on sluggish demand from the US and China, a leading trade body said on Monday.
India is the world’s largest cutting and polishing hub, handling nine out of every 10 diamonds processed globally. But it is sensitive to economic uncertainty — particularly in the US, its biggest market.
Cut and polished diamond exports, which usually account for nearly half of overall gem and jewellery shipments, fell 16.8% to $13.3bn year on year, the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council said in a statement.
