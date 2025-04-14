World

India diamond exports plunge

Sector affected by sluggish demand in US, China

14 April 2025 - 14:41
by Rajendra Jadhav
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: Anushree Fadnavis
Picture: Anushree Fadnavis

Mumbai — India’s exports of cut and polished diamonds plummeted to their lowest level in nearly two decades in the 2024/25 fiscal year, which ended in March, on sluggish demand from the US and China, a leading trade body said on Monday.

India is the world’s largest cutting and polishing hub, handling nine out of every 10 diamonds processed globally. But it is sensitive to economic uncertainty — particularly in the US, its biggest market.

Cut and polished diamond exports, which usually account for nearly half of overall gem and jewellery shipments, fell 16.8% to $13.3bn year on year, the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council said in a statement.

Reuters

 

 

Copper’s price rally is a windfall for the biggest mining groups listed on the JSE

Trump’s tariff threats and China’s measures to boost its economy fuel demand and lift outlook
Companies
3 weeks ago

De Beers finally signs diamond deal with Botswana

President Boko hopes agreement will reverse Botswana’s painful economic slowdown
Companies
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
US commerce secretary says exempted electronics ...
World / Americas
2.
Business minister says China no longer welcome in ...
World / Europe
3.
Trump trade team has work cut out sealing 90 ...
World / Americas
4.
Gabon coup leader Nguema wins by landslide
World / Africa
5.
UK to take control of British Steel
World

Related Articles

Petra Diamonds delays sale of gems on tariff uncertainty

Companies

Jewellery stolen on a plane: advisers urged to make sure clients understand ...

National

ZWELINZIMA NDEVU: If we can’t get it right in Limpopo, we will struggle with ...

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.