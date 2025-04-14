World

DaVita hit by cyberattack

Dialysis firm implements measures to limit effect of the breach

14 April 2025 - 14:51
by Reuters
Picture: 123RF/WELCOMIA.
DaVita said on Monday it had become aware of a ransomware incident that has encrypted some elements of its network, prompting the dialysis firm to implement measures to limit the effect of the breach.

The company discovered the cyberattack on Saturday, but added it “cannot estimate the duration or extent of the disruption at this time”, DaVita said in a regulatory filing.

The dialysis firm did not immediately respond to a request seeking details about its containment measures and how many systems have been isolated so far.

Reuters

Weather Service turns to alternative channels after cyberattack

Saws’ communication systems broke down after cybercriminals targeted it twice in two days
National
2 months ago

Cybercrime tops list of concerns for SA companies, study shows

Worsened by rapid development of AI, cyberrisk overrides all other issues, Allianz Risk Barometer reads
National
2 months ago

Nampak, the comeback kid

At year’s end CEO Phil Roux was sure Nampak was in a far better position than it was a year ago
Companies
3 months ago

Wesizwe Platinum’s finances exposed after cyberattack

The company says its IT systems were breached on Monday, and investigations to establish where the attack came from were under way
Companies
4 months ago
