Apple leads global smartphone sales

The iPhone 16e has strong demand in countries such as Japan and India

14 April 2025 - 16:07
by Reuters
Picture: Manuel Orbegozo
Apple took the top spot for global smartphone sales in the first quarter on the back of the iPhone 16e’s launch and strong demand in countries such as Japan and India, data from Counterpoint Research showed on Monday.

Counterpoint expects the smartphone market to decline this year, due to economic uncertainty and tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump.

Trump’s back-and-forth tariffs and escalation of global trade tensions has resulted in a worsening economic outlook and the possibility of stronger inflation. 

The global smartphone market grew 3% in the first quarter of 2025, but Counterpoint expects the overall market to decline this year.

Reuters

 

 

 

 

‘Magnificent Seven’ stock targets slashed in tariff storm

Apple and Tesla among tech stocks ravaged in $2-trillion market rout
Markets
6 days ago

Samsung quarterly profit beats estimates on chip, smartphone sales

Looming US tariffs drove first-quarter shipments, analysts says
Companies
6 days ago

Watchdog confirms Apple will appeal against UK ‘back door’ order

iPhone maker is appealing order to create access to its encrypted cloud storage systems, says Investigatory Powers Tribunal
Companies
1 week ago
