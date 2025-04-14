Apple took the top spot for global smartphone sales in the first quarter on the back of the iPhone 16e’s launch and strong demand in countries such as Japan and India, data from Counterpoint Research showed on Monday.
Counterpoint expects the smartphone market to decline this year, due to economic uncertainty and tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump.
Trump’s back-and-forth tariffs and escalation of global trade tensions has resulted in a worsening economic outlook and the possibility of stronger inflation.
The global smartphone market grew 3% in the first quarter of 2025, but Counterpoint expects the overall market to decline this year.
Apple leads global smartphone sales
The iPhone 16e has strong demand in countries such as Japan and India
Reuters
