WATCH: G20 countries urged to regulate AI

09 April 2025 - 14:54
by Business Day TV
Communications and digital technologies minister Solly Malatsi has urged G20 leaders to look into frameworks that member states can adopt to help regulate AI.  

Business Day’s Mudiwa Gavaza spoke to Business Day TV about the request.

