World

Tariffs war: China responds with 84% as Trump’s 104% kicks in

Duties nearly doubled on Chinese imports, set at 54% last week, in response to previous counter-tariffs

09 April 2025 - 14:01
by Philip Blenkinsop and Xiuhao Chen
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A crane lifts a container in this file photo. Donald Trump’s “reciprocal” tariffs on dozens of countries have taken effect earlier, including huge 104% duties on Chinese goods Picture: REUTERS/ANGELA PONCE
A crane lifts a container in this file photo. Donald Trump’s “reciprocal” tariffs on dozens of countries have taken effect earlier, including huge 104% duties on Chinese goods Picture: REUTERS/ANGELA PONCE

Beijing/Brussels — China will impose 84% tariffs on US goods from Thursday, up from the 34% previously announced, its finance ministry said on Wednesday, firing the latest salvo in a global trade war sparked by US President Donald Trump.

Trump’s “reciprocal” tariffs on dozens of countries took effect earlier on Wednesday, including huge 104% duties on Chinese goods.

The EU is also preparing its own retaliatory measures for later on Wednesday.

Trump’s punishing tariffs have shaken a global trading order that has persisted for decades, raised fears of recession and wiped trillions of dollars off the market value of major firms.

Trump nearly doubled duties on Chinese imports, which had been set at 54% last week, in response to previous counter-tariffs from Beijing.

Earlier in the day, China called its trade surplus with the US an inevitability and warned it had the “determination and means” to continue the fight if Trump kept hitting Chinese goods.

China’s currency has faced heavy downward pressure, with the offshore yuan at record lows due to the tariffs, but sources told Reuters the central bank has asked major state-owned banks to reduce US dollar purchases and will not allow sharp yuan declines.

Meanwhile, China told the World Trade Organisation the US tariffs threatened to further destabilise global trade.

“The situation has dangerously escalated… As one of the affected members, China expresses grave concern and firm opposition to this reckless move,” China said in a statement to the WTO on Wednesday that was sent to Reuters by the Chinese mission to the WTO.

Since Trump unveiled his tariffs last Wednesday, the S&P 500 has suffered its deepest loss since the benchmark's creation in the 1950s. It is now nearing a bear market, defined as 20% below its most recent high.

US Treasuries were also caught up in the market turmoil and extended heavy losses on Wednesday in a sign investors are dumping even their safest assets and the dollar, a traditional safe-haven, was weaker against other major currencies.

European shares fell and US stock futures pointed to more pain ahead, after a grim session for most of Asia.

Trump has shrugged off the market rout and offered investors mixed signals about whether the tariffs will remain in the long term, describing them as “permanent” but also boasting that they are pressuring other leaders to ask for negotiations.

EU countries are expected to approve the bloc’s first countermeasures against Trump’s tariffs on Wednesday, joining China and Canada in pushing back.

The European Commission, which co-ordinates EU trade policy, has proposed extra duties, mostly of 25%, on a range of US imports from motorcycles, poultry, fruit, wood and clothing to dental floss, according to a document seen by Reuters.

They are to enter into force in stages.

Reuters

ALSO READ:

MAMOKETE LIJANE: GNU setback, US tariffs spell bad news for SA markets

Rest of year will be grim from global and local growth perspective
Opinion
11 hours ago

IAN BREMMER: Trump’s big, not so beautiful, tariff wall

Trump’s autarchy is an act of deliberate self-harm, the most destructive economic own goal in recent history
Opinion
1 day ago

SIYABONGA HADEBE: The real victims of Donald Trump’s tariff war

Smaller countries and American consumers will face higher costs and economic instability
Opinion
2 days ago

BERNARD DROTSCHIE: Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ likely to shrink global GDP and spur inflation, uncertainty

The changing landscape under Trumponomics 2.0
Opinion
3 days ago

RAVI PILLAY: Tariffs are wake-up call for SA to compete smarter

We need to streamline our costs, rewire our value chains and sharpen our competitive edge
Opinion
5 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
US to implement 104% tariffs on China as deadline ...
World / Americas
2.
Trump threatens China with additional 50% tariff
World / Americas
3.
US and Iran set for direct nuclear talks, Trump ...
World
4.
Trump signs executive orders to boost US coal ...
World / Americas
5.
Zelensky says Chinese soldiers captured in Ukraine
World / Europe

Related Articles

US to implement 104% tariffs on China as deadline passes

World / Americas

Billionaire investor Bill Ackman echoes calls for pause on Trump tariffs

World / Americas

Newspaper alleges Musk made direct appeals to Trump to reverse new tariffs

World / Americas

JPMorgan CEO warns tariffs cut growth and fuel inflation

Companies / Financial Services

SA citrus farmers say US tariffs threaten 35,000 jobs

National

Audi holds cars in US ports due to Trump tariffs

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.